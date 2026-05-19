A group of women turned a newlywed couple’s beach photoshoot into a full Mzansi moment. The impromptu celebration unfolded in Ballito, iLembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on 18 May 2026, and South Africa cannot stop talking about it.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @thompofuzomba

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video by @thompofuzomba captured the heartwarming scene at the Ballito beachfront. Thobeka Mpofu and her friends spotted the newlyweds mid-photoshoot and decided to make it unforgettable.

When the girls showed up

The couple was in the middle of their post-wedding shoot when Mpofu and her crew rolled up singing. The bride instantly caught the energy and joined right in, moving to every word. Her husband was a little more reserved, but the love on his face said everything his moves did not.

The whole thing was one of those unplanned South African moments that money simply cannot buy. No rehearsal, no invitation, just pure joy on a KZN beach. South Africans in the comments could not hold back their emotions, and the video quickly caught fire online.

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Briefly News recently covered a similar moment where CPUT students in Cape Town serenaded a newlywed couple at the beach, proving that Mzansi loves love.

Mzansi weighed in and agreed that this is exactly what makes South Africa special.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the moment

MadamBee_Mafuzeh🌸 commented:

“The Makoti being such a hun with a shy hubby. 😍❤️🙌 You represented us, thank you.”

Libanxumalo 🇿🇦 said:

“I love being a South African. 🥰”

Summer-Sbu M wrote:

“This is so me. 😂🔥 Nice one, guys.”

Source: Briefly News