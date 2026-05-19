DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Foreign nationals living in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, made their way to the Durban Central Police Station where they’ve been camping since anti-illegal immigration marches broke out across South Africa.

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Foreign nationals in Durban have fled their homes after anti-illegal immigration marches sprouted. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Updates

Source: Facebook

According to Newzroom Afrika, the foreign nationals, who have been at the station since 18 May 2026, said that they were heeding a viral call to vacate their residences. Many of the foreign nationals at the police stations were informal traders who could no longer generate income through their trades since the marches began. Some foreign nationals living in Durban have previously denied allegations that they were involved in criminal activities.

Foreign nationals plead for help

A heavily pregnant Democratic Republic of Congo national who was interviewed while seated on the floor, weary, said that she was here because the South African Police Service (SAPS) told them to go home. She said her blood pressure is high because they could not buy food to sustain themselves.

A large number of them have shut their business down and fled to the police station because they were allegedly receiving death threats from members of the community. Another foreign national said that the police station was the next best place to be after he received threats, forcing him to close his business and flee. The foreign nationals also said that community members informed them that they were to heed a deadline which has circulated, demanding foreign nationals to leave their homes on 30 June. According to News24, the Department of Home Affairs said that the poster which made the announcement was fake.

Source: Briefly News