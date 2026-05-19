Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked major controversy after launching a fiery attack on Julius Malema in a clip while addressing his anti-illegal immigration supporters

Mchunu was reacting to the controversial Somali diaspora event held in Johannesburg, which went viral after many social media users wrongly claimed it was the “coronation” of a Somali king

The address quickly took a heated turn when Mchunu unleashed explosive comments about Malema, even calling the EFF leader derogatory names

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Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and Julius Malema (right). Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Former Ukhozi F broadcaster and anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu has once again launched a scathing verbal attack on Julius Malema during a live address to his supporters.

Mchunu recorded a clip for his followers and those involved in the March and March anti-illegal immigration movement, where he updated supporters about plans to head to the Somali embassy following the backlash surrounding a Somali diaspora event held in Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 May 2026.

The event went viral on social media after some South Africans claimed it was the “coronation” of a Somali king in South Africa.

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say?

Addressing supporters in the viral video posted on X, Mchunu appeared angered by the event, but as usual, turned his attention to arch nemesis Malema, who won a defamation case against him and who he continues to accuse of supporting foreigners over South Africans.

“Malema, we are finishing with him. He’s a dog, phlegm, so we’re finishing with him tomorrow," He said.

After unloading on Malema, he turned his attention to the Somali situation, reminding his followers of the deadline that the movement had set for June 30, where he said they would ensure the immigration problem is dealt with once and for all.

'We are finishing with foreigners. They must all go before the 30th,” Mchunu said

Mchunu has become one of the loudest voices linked to anti-illegal immigration activism in recent months, often attracting attention for his outspoken comments and online mobilisation campaigns.

Meanwhile, Malema and the EFF have consistently positioned themselves against xenophobic rhetoric, arguing that African unity should take priority over nationality divisions.

See the video of Ngizwe Mchunu speaking here:

Malema won the defamation case against Mchunu

The Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his case against Ngizwe Mchunu. This was after the activist and media personality said Malema was being paid by Nigerian drug lords and therefore was protecting them. Malema took legal action, resulting in the court ruling that he retract his statements, refrain from defaming the EFF leader and pay R1 million in punitive costs.

Ngizwe Mchunu leading an anti-illegal immigration protest. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

3 articles of Ngizwe Mchunu's clashes with Julius Malema

Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu fired back at Julius Malema after the Gauteng High Court ruling. In a video shared on X (Twitter), Ngizwe Mchunu called Julius Malema a dead snake and a washed-up politician.

reported that Ngizwe Mchunu fired back at Julius Malema after the Gauteng High Court ruling. In a video shared on X (Twitter), Ngizwe Mchunu called Julius Malema a dead snake and a washed-up politician. Activist Ngizwe Mchunu said he is adamant about not setting aside his differences with political party leader Julius Malema. He revealed that he has zero intentions of apologising to Malema, despite Malema winning the court case against him.

Mchunu attacked EFF leader Julius Malema after Malema insinuated Mchunu had a hand in burning down his own house. Mchunu accused Malema of being unfair and hypocritical.

Source: Briefly News