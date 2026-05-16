On Saturday, 16 May 2026, the South African Human Rights Commission confirmed that it received several complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu

This comes after a group reported him, describing his remarks on the Bhinca Nation podcast as a “rabid racist rant” that harms social cohesion

Social media users reacted strongly after the update, with some supporting action against the broadcast, while others criticised the SAHRC and defended him

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SAHRC announced that it is investigating Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: NewsunplugSA, visse_ss

Source: Twitter

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it has received several complaints against media personality and activist Ngizwe Mchunu. This comes after the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha (SAHDS) officially lodged a complaint against the outspoken broadcaster, condemning his podcast comments as a "rabid racist rant" that undermines social cohesion.

During an episode of the Bhinca Nation podcast, alongside music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, Ngizwe Mchunu referred to Indians using a derogatory term, while accusing them of abusing and exploiting black South Africans.

SAHRC confirms complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu

In an article published by SABC News on Saturday, 16 May 2026, SAHRC Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi confirmed that they had received complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu. Wisani said they were assessing the complaints and will communicate the findings in due course.

“The commission confirmed that it has received complaints from aggrieved members of the society and is busy assessing these complaints in line with the complaints-handling procedure. The commission will communicate the outcome of the assessment of the complaints in due course,” Wisani said.

Wisani reminded South Africans that the right to freedom of expression isn’t absolute and should be exercised within the confines of the constitution.

SA reacts after SAHRC confirms complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu

After SABC News shared the update on X (Twitter), social media users weighed in on the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

@Uncle_Tom11 asked:

“Did they hear the complaints of South Africans about illegal immigrants, or do they only hear what suits them?”

@heisalive4all shared:

“SAHRC is a useless and toothless organisation. There's absolutely nothing they can do to Mchunu.”

@SirMhleng suggested:

“We need to complain about SAHRC; they need a complete overhaul.”

@SindisiweM56555 fumed:

"So what? We also sent several complaints about illegal immigrants, and they never acted; instead, they protected them, so they must leave Ngizwe alone anyway, their findings are useless and not binding."

@ZizinjaAbelungu urged:

“@SAHRCommission go for him. Do not fold.”

@Bulletin1Feed shared:

“The South African Constitutional Court ruled that directives and findings issued by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are not legally binding.”

@haven44158 remarked:

“@SAHRCommission, all those complaints are from the criminals who violated the South African Immigration Laws. Please do us the honour and hand them over to Home Affairs Immigration Services. They will do the rest!”

@LeMiSho2025 shared:

"Fortunately, the Constitutional Court said whatever they recommend is not legally binding."

Mzansi reacted after SAHRC confirmed it had received multiple complaints against Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu ordered by SAHRC to apologise for homophobic remarks

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the SAHRC has received complaints about Ngizwe Mchunu.

Briefly News reported in October 2026 that the SAHRC ordered Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise.

This was after his homophobic remarks against Somizi Mhlongo and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Source: Briefly News