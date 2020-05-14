Radio and TV personalities play a crucial role in society, and they are highly celebrated for the excellent work they do. One such celebrity is Ngizwenkosi Brian Mchunu, better known by his stage name as Brian Mchunu. He is a South African TV and radio personality who worked with Ukhozi FM. This article digs deeper into his personal and career life. Keep reading to learn more.

So, why is Ngizwe Mchunu popular? First, he is celebrated for his perfect voice and the hot topics he tells. That ensures that his fans are always hooked to the radio whenever he is on. As a result, he has become a sensation in the media world, becoming one of the top radio presenters in South Africa. Get his full bio below.

Ngizwe Mchunu profile summary

Name: Ngizwenkosi Brian Mchunu

Ngizwe Mchunu bio

The media celebrity has maintained his life private, and there is little known about him. Nevertheless, this article has tried to dig deeper into his personal and career info. Recently he has been the face of controversy. Keep reading to learn more.

Ngizwe Mchunu wives

The South African presenter has been married three times. His first two wives are Sphelele Nxumalo and Lindi Khuzwayo, whom he both divorced. However, the traditional marriages with the first two wives were not considered legit since they had not been registered with the Department of Home Affairs.

Ngizwe Mchunu Wedding

The DJ is currently married to his third wife, Florida Mthimkhumulu, and even paid the bridewealth or lobola in October 2014. However, their wedding met several challenges when the first two wives prosecuted him to the Durban High Court to nullify the civil marriage and to stop them from getting married traditionally. Sphelele and Lindi complained that the DJ paid Florida’s lobola while still traditionally married to the first two wives.

The court ruled in favour of the first two wives and nullified the marriage. Nonetheless, the DJ and Florida tied knots in 2016 in the absence of the first two wives who said they did not know about the wedding. Florida believes that the issues with her matrimony only happened because she had rejected her calling of being a sangoma. So she went to Empangeni and trained to become one.

Ngizwe Mchunu career

The renowned DJ was famous for hosting the Ukhozi FM live and the Sigiya Ngengoma program. He, however, fell into the hot soup after reportedly violating his contract terms by sharing confidential information about the radio station, among other accusations.

The previous year, he had also been accused of infringement of the station’s rules when he declared to the public that Ukhonzi FM would air live at Mroza Fakude’s victory party before it had even been sanctioned. Mroza was celebrating his song, Van Dame after it won the Summer Song of the Year Award on SABC. He tried going to the courts to get the station to hire him back but failed.

Ngizwe Mchunu fired

He was fired from Ukhonzi FM after claims of misconduct. However, the South African star launched an online radio station, Ngizwe Mchunu FM, in November 2019. His return was due to demands by his fans who wanted to hear his voice. The radio station is located at the Durban University of Technology, and its primary purpose is to promote traditional music. Currently, the online station is only available to residents in Durban, but he is working with Icasa to make sure the broadcast reaches his fans across the country.

Ngizwe Mchunu Isolezwe

There was a Ngizwe Mchunu vs Khuzan dispute after the popular radio host called out Khuzani for cancelling the Ngizwe Mchunu Maskadi Festival. Khuzani later dedicated a song to the DJ, denying the claims and dissing him. The two were previously known to be close friends.

Ngizwe Mchunu latest news

The former Ukhozi FM personality was arrested, and this caused mixed reactions on social media. His lawyers and the police could not tell what charges he will face. He, however, told his fans that he was arrested for allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of Jacob Zuma, the former president. In an interview with the press, he was quoted saying:

We are against the arrest of the former president, but we have not encouraged people to protest, loot and destroy properties. Therefore, I plead with fellow South Africans to respect and stop destroying your country.

Frequently asked questions

Here are the answers to some of the most asked questions about the DJ. They revolve around his life and career. Keep learning to find out more.

Where is Ngizwe Mchunu now

He currently owns an online radio station dedicated explicitly to playing maskandi music. This comes after Ukhozi FM kicked him out earlier this year. Ukhozi cited the justification for Ngizwe’s dismissal as misconduct.

How Many Wives Does Ngizwe Mchunu Have?

The South African media personality is currently married to the love of his life, Florida. However, he had two wives before her. Details, whether they have children, are not provided.

Above is a fascinating bio about Ngizwe Mchunu. The celebrity is outspoken, talented and hardworking in his career. Briefly.co.za will be releasing more info as it surfaces.

