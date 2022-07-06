Lexi2legit is an online personality who has become wildly popular on social media platforms, where she has accumulated thousands of followers. Most people know her as someone who has stayed in the limelight for a while. Nevertheless, others recognize her for her effort in staying relevant via social media. Apart from propelling her popularity, she remains relevant in the industry.

The internet sensation enjoys a massive following on social media platforms, and her photos gather thousands of likes and comments. Even though she shares snippets of her life on social media platforms, Lexi2legit's biography takes us through her age, family, height, ethnicity and net worth. Read on for more information!

Lexi2legit's profile summary and bio

Full name Lexi Love Nickname Lexi2Legit (Lexi Loves You) Date of birth 6th of May 2003 Age 19 years as of July 2022 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 57 kg Weight in pounds 125 lbs Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Body measurements 36-28-38 inches Marital status Single Twitter YouTube OnlyFansFree OnyFansVIP

Lexi2legit's real name

Her real name is Lexi Love, although she is famous on the internet as Lexi2legit. She became famous for being featured in lyric clips and memes.

Lexi2legit's age

How old is Lexi2legit? She was born on the 6th of May 2003 in California, USA. As of July 2022, she is nineteen years old.

Lexi2legit's nationality

She was born in California, USA. This makes her an American national.

Lexi2legit's ethnicity

The internet sensation has been careful not to reveal details about her family. Nonetheless, she is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Lexi2legit's family

Even though the model exudes a bold and confident personality, she does so with boundaries. She does not disclose anything related to her personal life. Given the space she has ventured in, protecting her family's identity is a step in the right direction.

Lexi2legit's boyfriend

Is Lexi dating? It is unclear whether the social media star is in a relationship. Being in the adult content creation scene might make you curious about her dating life.

Like most celebrities, the model's dating life remains a puzzle. She has not shared any images on her social media to hint at her relationship status.

Is Lexi2legit married?

Even though the model keeps her romantic relationships away from the public, she has not hinted at being married. Given her age, there is a high chance she is not married.

Lexi2legit's career

The social media sensation has a dynamic personality. She started her career as a video model before choosing to go into the public. Her consistency in posting jaw-dropping photos attracted the masses to her social media platforms.

She has an OnlyFans account that specializes in helping people monetize their fanbase for profit. She takes people through the basics of creating engaging, unique and interest-based content. She also owns a website where she has signed deals with record labels and more.

Her curvy body has earned her popularity from fans worldwide.

Modelling career

The star nurtured her career as a fashion model by posting lusting photos and videos on Instagram. She collaborates with fashion brands.

Lexi2legit's OnlyFans

Love also runs an OnlyFans account where she shares exclusive video content on the platform. She also uses the platform to promote swimsuit and lingerie brands.

Lexi2legit's height

The model stands approximately 5'1" and weighs 53 kg. Her body measurements are estimated to be 36-28-36 (Bust-36, Waist-28, and Hips-36 inches). She is a fitness addict and often posts videos of her workouts on her Instagram account and YouTube page.

Lexi2legit's net worth

The star makes her income from her career as a model, social media influencer and adult content creator. It is unclear how much her net worth is, although some sources insinuate that her net worth is $500,000.

Lexi2legit's facts

Apart from the aspects tackled above, these facts about her life paint a clearer picture of who the model is and how much you remember about her.

She celebrates her birthday on the 6th of May every year. Her Zodiac sign is Taurus. She is of Caucasian ethnicity. Her real name is Lexi Love, although she goes by Lexi 2 Legit on social media platforms. She is a fitness enthusiast and often shares photos of herself working out. She has an obsession with tight-fitting clothes that show off her curves. She has beautiful black eyes and black hair. She has a cute tattoo on her hand. She enjoys travelling. She earns her income from her modelling career as an influencer and adult content creator.

These details about Lexi2legit take us on a trip down her life and what it is like to be a star on social media. She hones her craft so well, and her photos exude confidence and a passion for modelling.

