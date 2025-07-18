The controversial Advocate Malesela Teffo has only just begun with his scandalous revelations

It appears the disbarred lawyer is on a podcast tour, after having just joined a second platform to drop even more bombshells regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder case

Jaws are on the floor, and Mzansi is sitting on the edge of its seat as Teffo unravels a web of lies

Advocate Teffo spoke about Senzo Meyiwa’s murder and how Kelly Khumalo was involved. Images: Twitter/ dailysunsa, Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Advocate Teffo has made even more explosive allegations regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder and Kelly Khumalo's involvement in the controversial case.

Advocate Teffo speaks on Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Following his arrest in 2023 after being struck off the roll, Advocate Malesela Teffo has begun to unravel a web of lies spanning years.

In true General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi fashion, the disbarred lawyer revealed some unknown truths about the high-profile case of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Advocate Malesela Teffo says about 200 detectives have investigated Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Images: Twitter/ ndlanzibm1, Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home on 26 October 2014, in what was described as a robbery gone wrong. However, Advocate Teffo told the MOYA Podcast on 17 July 2025 that the story doesn't align with the facts:

"If they say it was a robbery gone wrong, how can that be when the people coming to rob you have an intention? If they shoot, you can't say it was culpable homicide. If they shoot to kill, the result can't be culpable murder; it would be murder."

Teffo, who worked for years in the prominent case, revealed that it has been passed from detective to detective, a minimum of 200 people who've investigated it. However, he claims that it's all just a game to them:

"This is fake. The public doesn't know, but among themselves, they know."

Advocate Teffo uncovers Kelly Khumalo's involvement

The former lawyer also touched on Kelly Khumalo's alleged involvement in the murder.

The singer has for years received public backlash and scrutiny for allegedly orchestrating her former boyfriend and baby daddy's killing, and despite claiming her innocence, the Advocate says she was more involved than she's willing to admit.

Advocate Malesela Teffo claims Kelly Khumalo was meant to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Twitter/ Lech67719389, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pulling out what seemed to be notes on the case, Teffo told an astonished Ntsiki Mazwai that Kelly Khumalo was supposed to have been arrested for serious charges:

"She was supposed to be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and murder. She conspired to commit murder, and she murdered."

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on Teffo's earlier claims that the five men suspected of killing Meyiwa were innocent. He further declared that the suspects were "scapegoated" to replace the real murderer(s).

Kelly Khumalo responds to Advocate Teffo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kelly Khumalo's message to Advocate Malesela Teffo following his allegations.

The singer-turned-sangoma slammed Teffo on her Instagram page for accusing her of being involved in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. She dared him to "come and get her" and "stop playing games."

Meanwhile, social media users are certain now more than ever that she had some sort of involvement in the case.

