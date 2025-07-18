Advocate Teffo: Disbarred Lawyer Drops More Bombshells About Senzo Meyiwa’s 2014 Murder
- The controversial Advocate Malesela Teffo has only just begun with his scandalous revelations
- It appears the disbarred lawyer is on a podcast tour, after having just joined a second platform to drop even more bombshells regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder case
- Jaws are on the floor, and Mzansi is sitting on the edge of its seat as Teffo unravels a web of lies
Advocate Teffo has made even more explosive allegations regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder and Kelly Khumalo's involvement in the controversial case.
Advocate Teffo speaks on Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Following his arrest in 2023 after being struck off the roll, Advocate Malesela Teffo has begun to unravel a web of lies spanning years.
In true General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi fashion, the disbarred lawyer revealed some unknown truths about the high-profile case of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home on 26 October 2014, in what was described as a robbery gone wrong. However, Advocate Teffo told the MOYA Podcast on 17 July 2025 that the story doesn't align with the facts:
"If they say it was a robbery gone wrong, how can that be when the people coming to rob you have an intention? If they shoot, you can't say it was culpable homicide. If they shoot to kill, the result can't be culpable murder; it would be murder."
Teffo, who worked for years in the prominent case, revealed that it has been passed from detective to detective, a minimum of 200 people who've investigated it. However, he claims that it's all just a game to them:
"This is fake. The public doesn't know, but among themselves, they know."
Advocate Teffo uncovers Kelly Khumalo's involvement
The former lawyer also touched on Kelly Khumalo's alleged involvement in the murder.
The singer has for years received public backlash and scrutiny for allegedly orchestrating her former boyfriend and baby daddy's killing, and despite claiming her innocence, the Advocate says she was more involved than she's willing to admit.
Pulling out what seemed to be notes on the case, Teffo told an astonished Ntsiki Mazwai that Kelly Khumalo was supposed to have been arrested for serious charges:
"She was supposed to be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and murder. She conspired to commit murder, and she murdered."
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on Teffo's earlier claims that the five men suspected of killing Meyiwa were innocent. He further declared that the suspects were "scapegoated" to replace the real murderer(s).
Kelly Khumalo responds to Advocate Teffo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kelly Khumalo's message to Advocate Malesela Teffo following his allegations.
The singer-turned-sangoma slammed Teffo on her Instagram page for accusing her of being involved in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. She dared him to "come and get her" and "stop playing games."
Meanwhile, social media users are certain now more than ever that she had some sort of involvement in the case.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za