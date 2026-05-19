The mounting backlash against Bonko Khoza has reached a fever pitch after an old video of the actor eating a fan's food resurfaced online

The actor was captured walking inside a restaurant before stopping at a table of patrons, where he boldly took a spoonful of food from an unknown fan's plate and walked away

It arrives just days after former co-star Nirvana Nokwe accused Khoza of violating her on set, followed by the pair's war of words, sharing their version of events

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Bonko Khoza was captured in an old video eating a fan's food. Images: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actor Bonko Khoza is facing a massive wave of online scrutiny following the sudden resurfacing of a controversial throwback video showing the actor eating off a fan's plate.

The sexual assault-accused actor has been trending for all the wrong reasons since 16 May 2026, after actress Nirvana Nokwe accused him of violating her on set, and the latest video has only added fuel to the fire, causing an explosion of criticism from netizens who are calling out his apparent lack of boundaries.

Initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, the video captured Khoza walking through a restaurant and boldly taking a spoonful of food straight from a patron's plate before casually walking away.

While the bizarre clip sparked outrage online, the lady whose food was taken quickly cleared the air, clarifying that the moment was completely consensual and that Bonko had asked beforehand.

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"I'm literally trending on Twitter for letting @bonkokhoza have some of my food. I don't understand why are people getting worked up cause I'd do it again, plus he asked."

Bonko Khoza's video eating from an unknown woman's plate surfaced after Nirvana Nokwe accused him of sexual assault. Images: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

The footage arrives at a sensitive time in the actor's life, having had to defend himself through intense public statements following Nirvana Nokwe's heavy accusations of misconduct on the set of Red Ink in 2023.

Briefly News reported on Khoza's statement addressing the allegations, in which he broke his silence to share his side of the timeline while maintaining his innocence.

With the conversation still ongoing, the resurfaced restaurant clip four years later has evolved into more than just a viral moment; it has become a focal point for netizens analysing the actor's past behaviour.

Watch Bonko Khoza's video below.

Social media reacts to Bonko Khoza's video

Four years later, the video has fueled a broader discussion regarding Bonko Khoza’s personal boundaries, with many online side-eying his past behaviour. Read some of the comments below.

_ThembekileT said:

"The boundaries are made of a single sheet of flimsy tissue."

CHIOERAYE reacted:

"And there it is."

Koketso__ criticised Bonko Khoza:

"He really has no boundaries, eww."

tshepiixx posted:

"He’s always been a loser with no boundaries."

Bonko Khoza's video has left online users questioning the actor's respect for people's boundaries. Image: bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Audio of Nirvana Nokwe addressing assault emerges

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an audio recording of Nirvana Nokwe detailing the incident between her and her former co-star, Bonko Khoza.

In the audio, the actress painted a graphic picture of what happened between her and Bonko while shooting a scene; however, it was the investigating officer's reaction that raised many questions online.

Source: Briefly News