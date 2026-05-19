A viral video showcasing iconic South African moments left many people feeling nostalgic and proud of the country’s culture and sporting history

The clip featured famous moments, including Siphiwe Tshabalala’s 2010 World Cup goal, Springbok victories and dancing petrol attendants

South Africans connected emotionally with a video celebrating the country’s unique spirit, unity and unforgettable sporting achievements

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A heartwarming video celebrating iconic South African moments has left many people feeling nostalgic and proudly local.

South African sports fans during a parade ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg. Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

The clip, shared by Bokontour on 18 May 2026, featured a collection of unforgettable scenes that captured the country’s unique spirit, sporting triumphs and everyday culture. The caption encouraged viewers to remember their South African identity, writing:

“Remember who you are South African boy. No DNS just RSA.”

Among the standout moments included in the video was Siphiwe Tshabalala’s unforgettable opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Bafana Bafana. The goal remains one of the most emotional sports memories in South African history and instantly united millions of citizens during the tournament.

The video shared by Bok on Tour also celebrated the achievements of the Springboks, including their Rugby World Cup victories that brought waves of celebration across the country. Beyond sports, the clip highlighted ordinary moments that many South Africans recognise instantly, including petrol attendants dancing while working and the lively energy often found at local service stations.

Viral video showcases South African pride and unity

Many viewers said the video perfectly captured the humour, resilience and warmth that make South Africa unique despite the country’s many challenges. The compilation reminded people of how sport, music, culture and everyday interactions often create a strong sense of unity among citizens from different backgrounds.

South African pride videos frequently go viral online because they tap into shared memories and experiences that resonate deeply with people both locally and abroad.

The picture on the left showed netizens braaing meat. Image: Bokontour

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi shared their favourite moments

Ok Tebogo Freshas Ngwenya wrote:

“Best country in the world.”

John Enslin wrote:

“Black or white our hearts are here, brother… Malema divides, Rassie unites.”

Masoenyane Isaac wrote:

“Republic South Africa, a mental asylum. I love this country.”

Jasmine Wilkinson wrote:

“Only in SA! Mzansi for Life.”

Bongani Phumlani Dlamini wrote:

“Please South Africans, let us unite as one.”

Hansie Bezuidenhout wrote:

“Yas, have you seen that kick!”

Roy Blake wrote:

“Mzansi isn’t a country. It’s a vibe.”

Lala Ledwaba wrote:

“I love South Africa.”

Ivan Mynhardt wrote:

“Always and forever, South African boytjie.”

Juan de Villiers wrote:

“I love this country.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about proud SA moments

The Stellenbosch University Choir marked 90 years, reflecting on a long-standing legacy of musical excellence and global recognition.

Two brothers from the Bongwe family went viral after both achieving outstanding matric results with 9 distinctions each, sparking reactions from netizens who felt proud.

A KZN-born doctor turned heads across South Africa after a Facebook video of her graduation speech at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine went viral.

Source: Briefly News