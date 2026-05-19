A Massachusetts father of two died after becoming trapped in an escalator at a busy train station

Newly released footage showing commuters walking by has sparked emotional discussions online

Authorities described the escalator incident as a terrible accident after a man became trapped and later died from his injuries

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A tragic incident at a train station in Massachusetts has left many people shaken after surveillance footage showed commuters walking past a man who became trapped in an escalator before later dying from his injuries. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Steven McCluskey, reportedly became caught in the escalator at a busy transit station outside Boston.

“Why Is Nobody Helping?”: Father of Two Dies After Getting Trapped in Escalator

Source: Facebook

According to reports shared by CBS News and PEOPLE, an item of clothing became trapped in the machinery while he was heading down the escalator. Authorities described the incident as a devastating accident. The incident happened on 27 February 2026, at around 5 am. Emergency services responded after a transit employee stopped the escalator and contacted first responders. McCluskey was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Newly released surveillance footage shared by the page @cbsnews has sparked emotional discussions online after viewers noticed commuters appearing to walk past while the father of two remained trapped. Transport officials said the escalator was later inspected and no mechanical faults were found. Investigators believe the tragedy happened after clothing became entangled in the moving parts.

Trapped father dies in escalator tragedy

McCluskey’s family has since spoken publicly about the heartbreaking loss, describing him as a loving father who enjoyed building things and spending time with his children. His mother questioned how such an incident could happen in a crowded station without immediate intervention from bystanders or security personnel.

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Transit authorities acknowledged the seriousness of the tragedy and said safety remains a top priority. Officials also confirmed that procedures and station operations continue to be reviewed following the incident. The MBTA said:

“The public must know that anyone can stop an escalator in an emergency by pressing the red button labelled ‘STOP’ at the top and bottom of each escalator.”

The picture showed Steven with his sons before his tragic passing. Image: Steven McCluskey

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok video below:

People furiated by bystanders not helping

Cash wrote:

“What is wrong with people?”

Allison wrote:

“The emergency stop button should be large and brightly coloured.”

Palsternacka wrote:

“I have lost my faith in humanity.”

JT wrote:

“Literally a button on the side that says stop.”

Nicc Hippy wrote:

“Are there any kind humans?”

Tiffany wrote:

“The only point of this video is to ensure none of you become that person who doesn’t help.”

§hort§tack wrote:

“We are so desensitised when it comes to the concern and care of others.”

AshR wrote:

“My empathy could never let me walk away from someone in need.”

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The Australian fishing community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of a devoted father during a marine excursion.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News