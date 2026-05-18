The Australian fishing community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of a devoted father during a marine excursion

The heartbreaking video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers deeply shaken by the nature of the emergency

Social media users rushed to the comments section to offer their emotional support, sending earnest prayers to the loved ones left behind

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A grieving wife spoke highly of her husband, who was killed by a great white shark. Image: @9newsperth

Source: TikTok

An adventurous family man who felt at home in the ocean has tragically lost his life in a devastating marine incident off the coast of Western Australia.

The clip was shared by the TikTok account @9newsperth, where it gained massive traction on 17 May 2026 as viewers grappled with the shocking details of the sudden loss.

According to local media reports, 38-year-old Stephen Mattaboni was killed while spearfishing with his friends near Rottnest Island. The dedicated father was attacked and bitten on both legs by a massive four-meter great white shark at Horseshoe Reefs, a popular diving spot.

Tragic loss on Rotten Island

His terrified companions witnessed the entire ordeal unfold and bravely pulled him from the water onto the boat. They rushed the casualty to the closest mainland jetty, where emergency responders and paramedics performed life-saving procedures for over 30 minutes. His injuries, unfortunately, proved fatal. His grieving wife described him as a fiercely loyal, generous gentleman who lived and breathed the sea. TikTok user @9newsperth also quoted the wife saying their young daughters, including a newborn aged four months, have lost an incredible father far too soon.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The public sends prayers amid heartbreak

The clip gained massive views and over floods of comments from sympathetic social media users. Many viewers expressed heartbreak over the horrific circumstances surrounding his passing, stating that it was a terrifying way to die. Some focused their thoughts on his family, sending comforting messages and prayers to his widow and young children. Others shared warnings, noting that the deep sea belonged to the sharks and advising people not to disturb them.

Viewers sent their condolences to the man's family and friends. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @ Linny said:

"What a tragedy, horrific and scary way to die."

User @Ruksanabegum2310 commented:

"So sad and heartbreaking. Young one gone too soon. He may rest in peace."

User @jon jones shared:

"The deep sea belongs to the shark."

User @Dana_Marie said:

"Absolutely tragic, sincere condolences to all his family and friends, may his soul rest in heavenly peace 🙏."

User @sam Hilson commented:

"I feel like if you go spear fishing or snorkelling in those waters, you sign some form of social contract with nature that something like this will inevitably happen."

User @Sarah Regester added:

"Such a tragedy! Sorry to his friends who saw the tragedy and his poor family 🥺."

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Source: Briefly News