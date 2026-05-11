Strong winds caused a tree to fall on visitors at Midmar Dam in Howick, leaving two people in a critical condition

Multiple Midlands EMS ambulances and a specialised rescue vehicle were dispatched to the scene

The incident comes as a national disaster has been declared across six South African provinces following a week of severe weather

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Tree branches that fell due to severe winds. Images: @MidlandsEMS911

Source: Facebook

A day out at Midmar Dam in Howick turned into an emergency on 10 May 2026 after strong winds brought a tree down onto a group of visitors. @MidlandsEMS911 shared photos of the scene at 12:15, with several ambulances visible on and near the road, alongside a specialised rescue vehicle.

On arrival, medics found two people in a critical condition. Several others had minor injuries. Rescue medics and paramedics worked together to stabilise the seriously injured using advanced trauma care before transporting them to a specialist hospital nearby. Those with minor injuries were treated at the scene and later moved for further evaluation. Local law enforcement also attended to secure the area and manage the crowds.

Severe weather behind the KZN tree incident

The winds across KZN on 10 May were described by locals as some of the worst they'd seen in years. The strong gusts were estimated at between 65 and 70km/h along the route between Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg. One person said she'd never experienced anything like it in 27 years of living in the area.

The incident at Midmar Dam didn't happen in isolation. As previously reported by Briefly News, on 10 May 2026, a national disaster was officially declared across six South African provinces following a week of extreme weather. The affected provinces are the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga. At least four people have died as a result of the severe weather conditions across the country.

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens discuss the Midmar Dam tree incident

People shared their thoughts on the @MidlandsEMS911's Facebook page:

@Karen Bell-Thompson wrote:

"In all our 27 years living in Hilton, I've never seen wind like that before! I pray those people make a speedy recovery 🙏🏻."

@Odette Randelhoff said:

"Yikes, so so sad when you're out for a beautiful day with family, and this happens. Hoping for good news. Also heard there is a runaway fire where they're asking for helpers."

@Richard Norris added:

"In all my years of towing caravans, I've never experienced wind as we drove through from Pietermaritzburg to Johannesburg. I'm sure it was 65 to 70km/h. Not a great day, very scary."

@Nicky Gray said:

"This wind was next level! Thank you to all first responders 🙏."

@Belinda Woodley Stipp added:

"Prayers for the injured recovery."

Medical vehicles in Howick. Images: @MidlandsEMS911

Source: Facebook

More incidents leaving many injured

Briefly News reported on a Malawian bus crash survivor who described what happened in the final moments before the fatal accident on the N1 in Limpopo.

reported on a Malawian bus crash survivor who described what happened in the final moments before the fatal accident on the N1 in Limpopo. Armed gunmen opened fire on more than 40 people sitting outside a tavern in Langlaagte on 10 May 2026.

Three cyclists were left fighting for recovery after an alleged hit-and-run on the M4 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News