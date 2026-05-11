Three cyclists survived a terrifying collision after an alleged hit-and-run on the busy M4 route in KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency teams rushed multiple ambulances to the scene as traffic chaos unfolded between UMhlanga and Umdloti

The incident has reignited debate around cyclist safety and reckless driving on South African roads

A horrific hit-and-run accident left three cyclists injured on Saturday, 9 May 2026, on the M4 between uMhlanga and Umdloti.

Three cyclists were left injured after a horrific hit-and-run accident on Saturday, 9 May 2026. Image:@arrivealive

Source: Twitter

According to The Citizen, Emergency services responded to a serious incident on the M4 on Saturday morning after three cyclists were allegedly struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A spokesperson for KZN VIP Protection Services said that upon the first ambulance's arrival, additional medical resources were requested due to the severity of the incident, with multiple KZN VIP ambulances responding to assist.

The cyclists sustained mild injuries and received advanced medical treatment and stabilisation at the scene before being transported to medical facilities for further care. Reports indicate that a light motor vehicle collided with the cyclists before fleeing the scene. No fatalities were reported.

Traffic along the route was heavily affected while emergency personnel worked to secure and clear the area. All emergency services were in attendance.

The cyclists suffered moderate injuries during the road crash. Image:@arrivealive

Source: Twitter

Social media reacts to the M4 cyclist accident

Social media users shared mixed reactions after news of the accident broke.

@Elvia52 said:

"I can't understand why people cycle on that road! It's asking for trouble."

@Ta2edGangsta said:

"With a bit of luck, one of them had a cam mounted on the bike."

@XolsTYQ said:

"Hope they catch after news of the accident broke driver, but cyclists need to respect road rules. They sometimes cycle in groups and instead of following in a single file, they illegally cycle past the line. Some cars are driven by psychopaths who do not care if they kill cyclists. They must be careful."

@JM_EFF4 said:

"Cyclists are a plague in this country 😐."

@Mad_In_SA said:

"That highway is notorious for speedsters and drunks. Just because one can does not mean one should. A sense of self-preservation should be first on one's mind."

@Busi58475464 said:

"Cyclists must start using dashcams."

@16Almfleming said:

"Do the maths. A car driving at more than 120 km/h and cyclists at 30 km/h. What could go wrong 🤔."

As seen in the post below:

Cyclist road safety concerns in South Africa

Road accidents involving cyclists have increased in recent months, with cycling communities continuing to call for improved safety measures on South African roads. Cyclists such as Landon La Grange tragically died in a crash in Cape Town in April, while Idriss Sheriff also lost his life in late 2025. The perpetrators in both cases are yet to face full legal consequences.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News