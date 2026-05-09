A video on TikTok captured the unbelievable aftermath of heavy rains in the North West area

The lady took to social media after her small town was badly affected by heavy rains

South Africans were stunned by a video showing how high the water rose in the woman's residential area

In a TikTok video, a lady let people know that heavy rains that affected the North West area devastating. The woman captured the gravity of the rain.

A woman in Vryburg showed her neighbourhood was underwater. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The harrowing footage that the woman sparked discussions about the dangers of severe weather. People were floored by how serious the heavy rain was.

In a video on TikTok by @newsnexussa a woman was stunned when she woke up to finding her house nearly entirely underwater. The lady shared for church showing that her entire neighborhood looked like a dam and water levels went all the way up to houses window frames. Grown men were wading waist deep in water as they were trying to move valuables out of the flooded area. Watch the video below:

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SA stunned by Vryburg flooding

Many people commented on the video and they expressed ccncern. Online users were in awe of how high the water reached and expressed their horror. Read people's comments below:

Vryburg's first black mayor Ruth Mompati died in 2015. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Lerato Buccaneer🏴‍☠️⚽ commented:

"Worse part the water is not moving because the houses are too close to each other,it's not like villages where the water could flow🥺.I'm so sorry guys❤️"

Ahava on 88 wrote:

"People are now structural engineers calling it drainage issue...this is nature even with the best structures threshold can be reached when a natural phenomenon happens."

charlesmokone632 added:

"Good people, this shows that people built the houses in a flood plain. We have different magnitude of flood, e. g. 1:10 years, 1:50 years, 1:100years. It looks like a proper study was not done prior to approving the area as a residential area. Additionally, the drainage is not helping because of the design doesn't suit this magnitude of floods."

The Great Dlamini felt for the Vryburg residents:

"I'm lost for words sending prayers and love to the affected families."

Tshego || Love Divine Couture added:

"The municipality has some explaining to do, why are they not maintaining the drainage system?"

915SHA felt the issue was due to infrastrcuture:

"Poor drainage system, the municipality is not maintaining their infrastructure."

khanyzz☀️ was stunned by the flooding:

"But honestly what does one do in this situation?😭"

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Source: Briefly News