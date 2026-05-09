Vryburg Woman Shows Heavy Rain Damage on Home and Neighbourhood in TikTok Video
- A video on TikTok captured the unbelievable aftermath of heavy rains in the North West area
- The lady took to social media after her small town was badly affected by heavy rains
- South Africans were stunned by a video showing how high the water rose in the woman's residential area
In a TikTok video, a lady let people know that heavy rains that affected the North West area devastating. The woman captured the gravity of the rain.
The harrowing footage that the woman sparked discussions about the dangers of severe weather. People were floored by how serious the heavy rain was.
In a video on TikTok by @newsnexussa a woman was stunned when she woke up to finding her house nearly entirely underwater. The lady shared for church showing that her entire neighborhood looked like a dam and water levels went all the way up to houses window frames. Grown men were wading waist deep in water as they were trying to move valuables out of the flooded area. Watch the video below:
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SA stunned by Vryburg flooding
Many people commented on the video and they expressed ccncern. Online users were in awe of how high the water reached and expressed their horror. Read people's comments below:
Lerato Buccaneer🏴☠️⚽ commented:
"Worse part the water is not moving because the houses are too close to each other,it's not like villages where the water could flow🥺.I'm so sorry guys❤️"
Ahava on 88 wrote:
"People are now structural engineers calling it drainage issue...this is nature even with the best structures threshold can be reached when a natural phenomenon happens."
charlesmokone632 added:
"Good people, this shows that people built the houses in a flood plain. We have different magnitude of flood, e. g. 1:10 years, 1:50 years, 1:100years. It looks like a proper study was not done prior to approving the area as a residential area. Additionally, the drainage is not helping because of the design doesn't suit this magnitude of floods."
The Great Dlamini felt for the Vryburg residents:
"I'm lost for words sending prayers and love to the affected families."
Tshego || Love Divine Couture added:
"The municipality has some explaining to do, why are they not maintaining the drainage system?"
915SHA felt the issue was due to infrastrcuture:
"Poor drainage system, the municipality is not maintaining their infrastructure."
khanyzz☀️ was stunned by the flooding:
"But honestly what does one do in this situation?😭"
Other Briefly News stories about storms
- A lady Plettenberg Bay left South Africans amazed after she shared the amount of damage that a storm did to her home.
- A young lady became a viral it after showing that heavy rains poured right into her apartment from the ceiling.
- So South Africans were done by a video showing cars that were heavily damaged and getting carried away by heavy rains.
- Online users were modified after seeing a mall that became flooded overnight after some heavy rain in the city center.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za