"This Rain Is Getting Serious": Woman Shows Her Apartment Damage From the Heavy Rain in Gauteng
"This Rain Is Getting Serious": Woman Shows Her Apartment Damage From the Heavy Rain in Gauteng

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Gauteng resident shared a video showing rainwater leaking into her apartment during a heavy storm
  • The clip highlighted how sudden weather changes continue affecting households around the province, especially in vulnerable buildings
  • The story gained traction as people related to the struggle of handling leaks and damage during seasonal downpours

South Africans reacted strongly to the video because it showed the real challenges households face during Gauteng’s unpredictable storms.

Whitney on the right looked outside the window of her car, while in the middle of a vlog
A Johannesburg woman posed in her car, ready to vlog. Image: @beautywithwhitney8
Source: TikTok

A TikTok user posting under @beautywithwhitney8 shared a video on 1 December 2025 showing how heavy rain and hail in Gauteng caused severe water damage inside her apartment. The footage showed water seeping through the roof, dripping onto the floor, and flooding parts of the space while she swept it out to protect her belongings. The incident took place during a major storm that swept across the province, leaving many residents dealing with unexpected leaks and damage. The video was publicly available and shared by the user herself.

The video highlighted the vulnerability of many apartments during intense seasonal storms. Viewers could see buckets, wet floors, and the effort involved in trying to minimise the impact as the rain continued. The situation reflected a broader challenge in Gauteng, where unpredictable weather patterns often leave residents stressed and forced to deal with short-notice repairs. The clip served as a reminder of how quickly a storm can disrupt everyday life.

Gauteng storms cause household chaos

Within days, the clip shared on a public platform by user @beautywithwhitney8 sparked concern and empathy. The post gained strong attention from users who had experienced similar issues during heavy rainfall, making it widely relatable. Many reshared the content to highlight the realities of dealing with sudden leaks during Gauteng’s storm season.

South Africans expressed sympathy for her situation, saying the damage looked stressful and difficult to manage alone. Others spoke about going through the same thing and how frustrating it becomes when weather-related problems strike unexpectedly. Many simply wished her well, hoping she could recover quickly and avoid long-term damage to her home.

The picture on the right showed a leaking ceiling as the storm continued
A screenshot from the video showed a wet interior of the apartment, reflecting the chaos caused by the weather. Image: @beautywithwhitney8
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Matsobanebambo said:

“It’s these complexes that get built in 24 hours.”

Solo Travel said:

“Nice thing about renting is they come fix, or you can move out. 😂 Imagine if it’s your house. 😂😭😭”

Tayshia_S said:

“I live in a flat that was built in 1913 on the last floor. I didn’t even hear it was hailing heavily. What is going on in these new establishments? 😭💔”

Crissy_Blanco🇿🇦 said:

“It’s always this property group. 😭😭”

Melaningoddesse wrote:

“Newly built properties are nonsense; kudos to those who buy old homes. strong bones. 👌”

Gilded Boy said:

“Baldwin has insurance for the structure. You should make sure they replace the ceiling, any electrical connections and cupboards damaged by the water.”

Croc wrote:

“1 million apartments… but they can’t get the basics right?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

