MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA— The Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Mbombela set aside the conviction and jail term of businessman Jacob Zenzele Mncwango, who faced a ten-year prison sentence. The ruling follows his legal challenge against a 2023 Nelspruit Regional Court decision regarding theft and money laundering charges.

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Jacob Mncwango is a free man after successfully appealing a conviction. Image: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Source: Getty Images

According to court findings released on 29 May 2026, High Court Judge Lindiwe Vukeya determined that the financial records presented during the initial trial lacked legal admissibility. Vukeya ruled that a critical supporting affidavit from bank staff member Brenda Mitchell constituted inadmissible hearsay since she never provided live testimony. Furthermore, the judge noted distinct flaws in the document, specifically pointing out that it lacked an official police stamp and a valid signature date.

Mpumalanga High Court nullifies ten-year jail term

Mncwango maintained that the regional court made an error by assuming he knew the money came from unlawful activities. His defence team asserted that prosecutors failed to prove his personal participation in the transfers, even though he operated as the single director and authorised signatory for the business account. The legal matter stemmed from a multi-million rand development project where R2.95 million was transferred for community services that never actually occurred.

The High Court also highlighted major procedural errors, noting that the presiding magistrate neglected to issue a formal verdict on the primary fraud charge before jumping to the alternative theft count. In addition, the judge observed a lack of clear legal reasoning regarding the second money laundering accusation. Ultimately, Vukeya granted the appeal, fully quashing the prior conviction and discharging Mncwango entirely.

Source: Briefly News