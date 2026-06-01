Businessman Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment Acquitted After Flawed Trial
MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA— The Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Mbombela set aside the conviction and jail term of businessman Jacob Zenzele Mncwango, who faced a ten-year prison sentence. The ruling follows his legal challenge against a 2023 Nelspruit Regional Court decision regarding theft and money laundering charges.
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According to court findings released on 29 May 2026, High Court Judge Lindiwe Vukeya determined that the financial records presented during the initial trial lacked legal admissibility. Vukeya ruled that a critical supporting affidavit from bank staff member Brenda Mitchell constituted inadmissible hearsay since she never provided live testimony. Furthermore, the judge noted distinct flaws in the document, specifically pointing out that it lacked an official police stamp and a valid signature date.
Mpumalanga High Court nullifies ten-year jail term
Mncwango maintained that the regional court made an error by assuming he knew the money came from unlawful activities. His defence team asserted that prosecutors failed to prove his personal participation in the transfers, even though he operated as the single director and authorised signatory for the business account. The legal matter stemmed from a multi-million rand development project where R2.95 million was transferred for community services that never actually occurred.
The High Court also highlighted major procedural errors, noting that the presiding magistrate neglected to issue a formal verdict on the primary fraud charge before jumping to the alternative theft count. In addition, the judge observed a lack of clear legal reasoning regarding the second money laundering accusation. Ultimately, Vukeya granted the appeal, fully quashing the prior conviction and discharging Mncwango entirely.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za