Actor Jabulani Nkosi, who starred in Emzini Wezinsizwa, recently trended on social media when his photos were shared online

Before-and-after photos of Nkosi, who played Benson Chirwali, sparked a debate on X on Sunday, 31 May 2026

South Africans on social media and fans of the actor commented on his photos over the weekend

SA comments on before-and-after photos of 'Emzini Wezinsizwa's Jabulani Nkosi. Images: @iambongsi and OfficialSABC1

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor Jabulani Nkosi, who is famously known for his Emzini Wezinsizwa role, recently trended online when his latest photo was shared.

Nkosi portrayed the role of Benson Chirwali, opposite isiXhosa-speaking actor Vusi Thanda in the popular SABC1 sitcom.

Social media user @naytholo shared photos of Nkosi on his X account on Sunday, 31 May 2026. According to social media reports, the popular actor Nkosi was 37 years old in 2006 and is now 57 years old in 2026.

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South Africans comment on the photos

@Triciakoki said:

"He's one of the people who made us watch TV."

@pietmashika wrote:

"Mr British Empire has aged; he looks sickly."

@naytholo reacted:

"Lol, his favourite line."

@Olerato007 commented:

"He’s too young to look like that. He looks 77."

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"Daaaaamn, he's really grown."

@headaches28 replied:

"From the class of Gibson, a great actor, singer, and musician. Too bad we have no arts and culture industry, yet we even have a whole department with a minister."

@Aunty83225B wrote:

"I almost didn't recognise him on f2, it's been a long time since I saw him."

@Ntando_Ngwane commented:

"This can act, we need to give him his flowers now, whilst he's still alive, one of the best in SA."

@TomKhosa said:

"These are 2 different people who played the role of Chirwali. Job on the right was the first Chirwali, but got replaced by Nkosi on the left."

@TTMap responded:

"Jabu Nkosi is in his 70s; the first pic was in the 90s."

@malihlex2 wrote:

"He’s still alive, nice."

@might_be_kb replied:

"Old people really used to laugh at dumb things."

@Hlela_Lulubel responded:

"Legend indeed. Love that he’s still with us."

@GlorMazibuko commented:

"Oh man, he is not yet on pension, but he doesn't look good. Hope things turn out okay for him."

@lambahoney1998 responded:

“It is deeply disheartening to witness fellow men and women making a mockery of another person’s illness or financial struggles. Such a lack of compassion is truly regrettable.”

@modisemoletsane said:

"At least he’s still looking okay."

@JosephKgangyame wrote:

"Chirwa!? A legend indeed. He looks a little too old for 57, though."

@AdeliaDineo responded:

"One of the best."

@HughMatthysen said:

"He looked 57 in 2006."

Jabulani Nkosi played Chirwa 'Emzini Wezinsizwa'. Image: OfficialSABC1

Source: UGC

Emzini Wezinsizwa actors who left us

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the sudden passing away of some of the cast in Emzini Wezinsizwa left many in awe, and other actors who are alive in perpetual fear as they do not know who is likely to be the next on the list.

But how many have passed on, and who are those that are still alive? What also led to the death of these iconic comedy actors?

These form part of what this article on Emzini Wezinsizwa is hinged.

Source: Briefly News