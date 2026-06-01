Warrant Officer Karl Sander left many amused after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 June 2026

A member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), he discussed his transfer to Provincial Support Services

South Africans were amused by parts of his testimony, with some comparing it to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's story

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WO Karl Sander left South Africans amused with his tale about his stolen coffee machine. Image: @thabanisandile3

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Warrant Officer (WO) Karl Sander just wants his coffee machine back, and South Africans fully understand.

WO Sander, a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KZN, appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 June 2026, where he left many amused.

A senior narcotics investigator with the KZN Hawks, WO Sander, testified about how he was transferred to Provincial Support Services after he was accused of corruption. While discussing the transfer, the officer left social media users in stitches with his story about his coffee machine.

Officer just wants his coffee machine

Describing how his transfer to desk duty was like being in prison, WO Sander explained that he was an outdoor person who was now confined to an office environment.

“My only safe space was my coffee machine. And then they stole my coffee machine inside the DPCI,” he said.

He apologised for laughing about it, but said that it was annoying, adding that he had to undergo a polygraph test because of the theft of his own coffee machine.

When asked who had asked him to get polygraphed, WO Sander stated that it was Major General Lesetja Senona, the suspended Provincial Head of the Hawks.

WO Sander noted that there were other exhibits and items going missing, and so he was seen as a suspect. Evidence leader Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube then asked if he knew whether he passed or not.

“I passed. I just want my coffee machine back,” WO Sanders said as the evidence leader fought back her laughter.

South Africans amused by WO Sander’s coffee machine story

Social media users were amused by the officer’s story about his coffee machine, with some comparing it to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his dockets.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner held a press briefing, making allegations about corruption within the criminal justice system, after the Provincial Killings Task Team was disbanded and its 121 dockets were taken. His allegations led to President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the Madlanga Commission to investigate the claims.

@D_Molatoli exclaimed:

“Give the man his coffee machine back for goodness sake.”

@DavidMogashoa stated:

“SAPS needs to be cleaned up. These thugs in blue even steal from their colleagues.”

@nkosanangwenya suggested:

“They must buy him one as a farewell present if he happens to retire. The guy loved his coffee machine.”

@floodssky said:

“People don't learn. Mkhwanazi only wanted his 121 dockets; they pushed him. Senona is going to bail because they couldn't give the man his coffee machine. Give the man his coffee machine.”

@scmojela1 added:

“The last time a police officer (General Mkhwanazi) wanted his things (dockets) back, it ended in a Commission of Inquiry, and many people were arrested. Maybe it is a good thing that this police officer wants his coffee machine back.”

@Mhlanga55 agreed:

“Nhlanhla wanted his dockets; now this guy wants his coffee machine.”

@LuyandaDhlamini exclaimed:

“John Wick we Coffee.”

@Bandile89585914 said:

“On behalf of all South Africans, we want his coffee machine back in the same condition as when they stole it.”

Source: Briefly News