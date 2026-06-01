South African content creator Chris Ocean posted a TikTok video on 29 May 2026 topping up his R6 million McLaren supercar from half a tank. The bill came to just over R1,000, and Mzansi had plenty to say.

Screenshots taken from the clip where he fills up the car. Images: Chris Ocean

Source: TikTok

The clip sparked a debate in the comments. Some were surprised by the number, while others were quick to point out that it was not actually that shocking.

What does a full tank cost?

McLaren models carry a 72-litre fuel tank as standard. At South Africa’s current petrol 95 inland price of R26.63 per litre, a full tank costs close to R1,920. Half of that sits at roughly R960, which lines up with what Ocean spent.

That means topping up a R6 million supercar costs about the same as filling a mid-range SUV from empty.

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South Africans in the comments wasted no time making comparisons. One person said their Ford Ranger costs around R2,300 for a full tank. Another said a Jeep Cherokee sets them back R2,200. The math left many unimpressed with the spectacle.

Others questioned Ocean’s credibility. One commenter pointed out that filling from half does not count as a proper full tank. Ocean also mentioned it was his second fill-up in three days, which only added fuel to the fire.

The comment that landed hardest was the simplest one. Someone noted that petrol does not care what car it goes into.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News