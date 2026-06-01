Makhadzi faced backlash after she spoke out when a Venda man allegedly experienced Xenophobia in Gauteng

The singer posted a video and claimed that the man, whom she knows, got attacked for not knowing Zulu

Many people came guns blazing at Makhadzi for her sentiments, and they dragged her for filth

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Makhadzi has defended a Venda man who apparently got attacked in Gauteng. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

South African musician Makhadzi had the timeline in an uproar when she shared a lengthy post about an apparent attack on a Venda-speaking man.

The Matorokisi hitmaker claimed that the man was attacked in Gauteng for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu.

Makhadzi claims Venda man got attacked

In a lengthy X post, Makhadzi said when she arrived in Gauteng in 2014, she was forced to learn how to adjust and speak IsiZulu. She then expressed concern over the alleged harassment when the man was asked to produce his ID to prove his identity.

"Why is it getting here now? I came to Gauteng in 2014. It took me 2 years to understand Zulu. My lecturer would speak Zulu in a class, and I had to learn it then. I thought it was a must to know it when you are in Gauteng. My Zulu borothers please, let’s find a new way to approach this illegal foreigners thing. It must not go to the extent where we people from Limpopo are forced to know Zulu; let it be a choice, not a must," she cried.

Makhadzi ruffled many feathers when she said speaking Zulu is equivalent to committing a crime.

"I never thought not knowing Zulu was a crime in South Africa," she boldly stated.

Makhadzi quickly deleted the post, that was because of the immense backlash. In the post, she further said that as June 30 is approaching, she is fearful for her fellow Vhavenda. There is a planned march on 30 June as Ngizwe Mchunu, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the like push to have undocumented foreigners deported.

"It really pained me seeing my brother being harassed like this just because he is new in Gauteng and he does not know how to speak Zulu. For the fact that I know him personally, I am so emotional, I am worried that on the 30th of June, you're going to chase also Vhavenda in South Africa, or you're going to kill us. Now, this is too much. Please tell us where we belong so we can go on the 30th. We are scared," she expressed.

Many people dragged Makhadzi. One person, @CpartyK, said:

"Truly, South Africa has no celebrities! Makhadzi should be using her voice for change in our country, but instead she is pushing this narrative!"

Makhadzi called out the Xenophobia in Gauteng. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Jacinta credited for creating jobs

In a previous report from Briefly News, activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was credited by an X user for creating jobs with the March and March movement. This came after many people downplayed her impact in the job creation, as far as the youth are concerned.

The youth have been urged to support her as a fan said she helped her brother get a job at a restaurant.

Source: Briefly News