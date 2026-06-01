EMFULENI, GAUTENG—Janitha Van Reenen has been denied bail after being deemed a flight risk. Van Reenen faces fraud charges in connection with a R16 million fleet procurement scandal at the Emfuleni Municipality. During the court proceedings, it emerged that Van Reenen allegedly knew about the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu and possessed information regarding the identity of the killers.

Janitha van Reenen knows something about Martha Rantsofu. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

According to journalist Slindelo Sebata, Van Reenen's case links directly to a broader investigation into corruption within the municipality. Sebata posted a tweet about the court appearance on her @Sli_Masikane X account. The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court heard that her potential to flee the country necessitated the denial of bail, ensuring she remains in custody while the investigation continues. The revelation regarding Rantsofu's death adds a significant layer to the ongoing criminal proceedings as the South African Police Service continues to investigate Rantsofu's death.

Janitha Van Reenen faces fraud charges

Rantsofu, who worked as a clerk at the Emfuleni Municipality, was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026, shortly after receiving a promotion to acting accountant. She was shot multiple times outside a fast-food outlet while waiting for a punctured tyre to be repaired. Before her death, Rantsofu was reportedly involved in a legal case against a property developer, which was scheduled for trial on 9 April.

PKTT takes over case

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Political Killings Task Team has since taken over the murder investigation. Rantsofu's brother opened up about the pain the family felt after they were informed of her death.

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Source: Briefly News