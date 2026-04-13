The brother of Martha Rantsofu, who was gunned down in Emfuleni on 30 March, has spoken up about his first reaction to news of her death

Rantsofu, who worked as a clerk at Emfuleni Municipality, was killed shortly after she was promoted

Tsotang Rantsofu also discussed the investigation of the case, as questions surrounding its progress linger

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Martha Rantsofu's brother opened up about seeing her lifeless body. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG– The brother of Martha Rantsofu, an Emfuleni, Gauteng employee, said that his heart was shattered when he heard that his sister had been killed on 30 March 2026.

According to the Sowetan, when he was told that his sister was gunned down and saw her body, his heart was ripped apart. Rantsofu was a senior clerk and recently received a promotion to acting accountant. He described how he was emotionally distraught when he identified her body.

Murder victim's brother opens up

Rantsofu said seeing her lifeless body had killed him. He added that he felt like he needed revenge.

Rantsofu said he never thought his sister would be a victim of the violent crimes and murders he witnessed in the news and on social media.

“It was hard”, he said dejectedly.

The PKTT is allegedly taking over the case. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Martha Rantsofu?

Martha's last moments were captured in CCTV footage of the incident, which has circulated online. According to the South African Police Service, Martha was at a tyre shop for a punctured tyre when the shooting took place.

An unknown assailant approached her outside of a fast-food outlet in Vanderbijlpark and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene. Her brother alleged that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was taking over the case. He revealed that before her death, Martha was involved in a case against a property developer, which was set to go on trial on 9 April.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users commenting on the case shared their views on the PKTT allegedly taking over the case.

Jimmy Shongwe said:

“Once a politician is arrested, you hear people saying that the arrest is politically motivated. Are you saying that politicians must do crime and not get arrested?”

Tefo Douglas was frustrated.

“They are busy stealing millions. Meanwhile, the people of Vaal are suffering.”

Leah Tau said:

“Rest in peace, beautiful lady. You did not deserve this.”

Brian Muzkabana Mabila said:

“RIP. Let's be real: she probably was a really good person for that position.”

Goodman Shabangu slammed the Emfuleni Municipality.

“Emfuleni still insists on water tankers instead of investing in proper water pipelines that will bring clean water to the residents.”

Tlale Bongi Nkabinde gave her opinion:

“Corruption and exposing of corruption is the number one reason why people end up losing their lives. We have normalised that these criminals don't even get caught, which is the reason why such criminals get away with crime.”

3 Briefly News articles about murders

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard from retired Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Commissioner Revo Spies about how a police informant was killed. Jaco Hanekom was killed after he helped expose the corruption of EMPD officers.

A video of DJ Warras moments before he was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD emerged on social media. Warras was killed on 16 December 2025 while inspecting a building where he was installing CCTV equipment.

Johannesburg lawyer and Cape Town marathon runner Chinette Gallichan was killed outside the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on 23 March 2026. An unknown number of assailants shot her at close range and fled as she died.

Source: Briefly News