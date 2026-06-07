Cape Independence Party councillor Jack Miller has spoken out against the City of Cape Town's plans to redevelop the 115-year-old Mowbray Golf Course

The City of Cape Town's Property Development Department confirmed the proposed redevelopment of the approximately 74-hectare site

People were divided, with some backing the opposition and others saying the DA has lost their vote over the plans

Jack Miller, councillor of the Cape Independence Party. Images: @JackMillerCPT

Source: Twitter

A Cape Town politician is fighting back against plans to transform one of the city's oldest golf courses into a housing development.

Jack Miller, founder of the Cape Independence Party, shared a video on 5 June 2026 calling on South Africans to oppose what he called the DA's plan to destroy a piece of Cape Town's history. His caption read:

"The DA is planning to turn the 115-year-old historic Mowbray Golf Course into low-cost housing!"

In the clip, Councillor Miller argued that the Mowbray Golf Course is older than South Africa itself, having been established before the Union of South Africa was formed in 1910.

He said the course has hosted the South African Open seven times, with golf legend Gary Player winning the event there twice. He described it as a sporting space that has brought Cape Town's diverse communities together for over a century.

What the City of Cape Town is planning

The City's Property Development Department confirmed that a public participation process is currently underway, running from 28 May 2026 to 6 July 2026.

The draft development concept includes residential units with a 30% affordable housing component, commercial and retail spaces, light industrial uses, a new school and community and sports facilities across the approximately 74-hectare site.

The City has said the site sits about 9km from the Cape Town CBD and 12km from the airport, making it a strategically located piece of land. Flood lines and wetlands have been factored into the design, with no hard infrastructure planned within the flood zone.

A public open house is scheduled for 20 June 2026 at the King David Mowbray Golf Club from 10:00 to 14:00.

The argument against it

Miller's position is that Cape Town cannot sustain the level of densification the DA is pushing. He pointed to the city's geography as a reason why it cannot simply expand the way a flat inland city like Johannesburg can.

View the X post below:

SA debates the DA's redevelopment plans

People had strong opinions and shared them under the YouTube page's clip:

@gregorydesleskine3413 said:

"I'm not a golfer, but stripping the city of green spaces is becoming a bigger and bigger problem."

@jamtree9746 wrote:

"Cape Town is a theme park served by squatter parks."

@trashycharmer5376 said:

"Well said!"

@dorettedreyer6771 wrote:

"The DA is following the instructions of their puppet masters, the destructive Marxist World Economic Forum."

The view of Cape Town. Images: @JackMillerCPT

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News