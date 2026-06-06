A City of Ekurhuleni joint operation on Victoria Street in Germiston uncovered nearly 20 shacks built inside a hijacked building

City officials disconnected the illegal connections on site, and the city planning department is now building a case to take to the High Court

Political commentator Rebone Tau said the fight against hijacked buildings and service theft must continue

A political commentator on the left and a city official on the right. Images: @ReboneTau

Source: Twitter

Photos from a joint City of Ekurhuleni operation in Germiston have given South Africa a look inside one of the country's most pressing urban problems. Political commentator and author Rebone Tau shared the images on X on 5 June 2026 with the message:

"20 shacks found inside a hijacked building in Germiston. Illegal water and electricity connections were also uncovered during a City of Ekurhuleni operation. This is why the fight against hijacked buildings and service theft must continue."

The photos showed city officials disconnecting illegal plumbing and electrical connections on site. Inside the building, makeshift shacks had been erected, with people living inside a structure that was never meant to house anyone in that way.

What is happening with hijacked buildings

A hijacked building is a property that has been taken over by criminal syndicates without the owner's permission. Tenants, who are usually vulnerable people with few other options, end up paying rent to illegal landlords who pocket the money and maintain control through intimidation.

Gauteng is at the centre of this crisis. Between 300 and 500 buildings in and around the Johannesburg CBD have been identified as problematic or hijacked.

Conditions inside these buildings are almost always dangerous, with illegal electrical connections, structural decay and serious fire risks. The Usindiso building fire in 2023 claimed 76 lives and was a direct result of exactly these conditions.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that the building on Victoria Street is now the subject of a High Court application to determine the appropriate legal steps. Disconnecting the illegal services was the first move in what is expected to be a longer process.

View the photos on X below:

SA unimpressed with the hijacked building discovery

People had strong things to say about what the photos revealed on the X user's page:

@Samkelo_85 said:

"When the City Manager attempts to fight this, lawyers from SERI and SAHRC will take him to court on civil action, claiming violation of human rights and the PIE Act 🤬😞"

@ReboneTau responded:

"Our Constitution is praised across the world, but it often leaves South Africans scratching their heads."

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"Iyooh!"

@ReboneTau added:

"This is what happens when buildings in the CBD are hijacked. Illegal structures are erected, services are stolen, and the city falls into further decline."

@prince_mokotedi said:

"How did we get here? Clearly those who are supposed to enforce the law and city regulations were sleeping on the job. It is unacceptable!"

@real_tobie asked:

"I know other buildings like this, where can I report?"

Shacks found under hijacked buildings. Images: @ReboneTau

Source: Twitter

More on SA informal settlements

Briefly News recently reported on powerful Western Cape winds that tore a shack apart during a severe storm.

recently reported on powerful Western Cape winds that tore a shack apart during a severe storm. A woman spent R70,000 transforming her shack into something that had Mzansi seriously impressed.

A South African man built his shack somewhere so unexpected that South Africans watching the TikTok video couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Source: Briefly News