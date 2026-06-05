ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba weighed in on the ongoing protests against anti-illegal immigrants in the country

The City of Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, explained why South Africans were taking to the streets to demonstrate

South Africans took to social media to share varied reactions about ActionSA's stance on the ongoing protests in the country

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Herman Mashaba defended the actions of those involved in anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Herman Mashaba believes that the valid concerns of South Africans should not be labelled as xenophobic.

The ActionSA leader made the statement on Thursday, 4 June 2026, during the party’s electoral campaigning in Alexandra. Mashaba was joined by Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya and anti-immigrant activist Zandile Dabula, as the party gears up for the Local Government Elections in November 2026.

While engaging with residents, the party defended the anti-illegal immigration protests taking place across the country, saying that people had been left with no choice.

ActionSA has been supportive of groups like March and March, as they voice concerns about the illegal immigration situation in the country. Recently, the party's Xolani Khumalo was seen assisting police in the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Durban.

Herman Mashaba has been supportive of the March and March movement. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba says citizens are frustrated

Addressing the criticism over the demonstrations, which have intensified of late and spread across the country, Mashaba noted that citizens were frustrated with the crime, unemployment and poor service delivery.

He explained that this had fuelled public anger over illegal immigration but maintained that these concerns shouldn’t be dismissed as xenophobic.

"Anyone who undermines the cries of South Africans around being victims of illegal foreigners is totally unacceptable," he said.

The ActionSA leader argued that many communities were bearing the brunt of crime and economic hardship, while the government failed to address the issue of illegal immigration.

"There is a genuine cry out there. We're asking the government to bring leadership."

The Johannesburg Mayoral candidate previously urged foreign nationals to return home as well.

Dr Moya weighs in on the protests

The Tshwane Mayor also weighed in on the demonstrations, saying it was a sign that many South Africans felt the government was ignoring them.

"In the absence of leadership, people will take it upon themselves. That's why you see protests every day in this country."

Dr Moya noted that the City of Tshwane was working with Home Affairs to identify undocumented foreign nationals in the metro but raised concerns that some who were arrested for immigration-related offences were allegedly released again.

South Africans weigh in on ActionSA’s comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the party’s stance, with some supporting it and others claiming it was just with the elections in mind.

Paradoxe Delavie said:

“There is no xenophobia, it's afrophobia. Let's be honest here.”

Samuel Mogotsi noted:

“I would vote for ActionSA, but Mashaba seems to have afrophobia.”

Vincent Tsholo Mofokeng asked:

“Why is this even debatable?”

Lebo Mthabela stated:

“When he reclaimed buildings and kicked foreigners out, he was called xenophobic. He understands how the term was used against him, so if he says there's no xenophobia here, he's correct.”

Xolani Khabazela claimed:

“Another election campaign material. However, they remain a 1% party in Parliament.”

Mbo Cwali added:

“Let's just let them sing the word xenophobia all the way to their countries. We've been explaining as if we are the ones against the law? Nxa.”

Bridens Masenamela Nami alleged:

“This Actionless stockvel is opportunistic. They hijack movements from others. They never raise proactive policies to engage us.”

Bashir Gmt agreed:

“Because he’s benefiting from immigration campaigns with no manifesto promises. Only chasing foreigners.”

Cyril Ramaphosa insists South Africans aren't xenophobic

Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the recent tensions in South Africa between locals and foreign nationals.

The president insisted that South Africans were not xenophobic and wanted to live peacefully with other African migrants.

Ramaphosa made the statement after a meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, who was on a three-day visit to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News