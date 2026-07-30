A fatal collision at the intersection of Wartski Drive and the R620 in Margate left a toddler dead, and her father hospitalised

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service confirmed the two-year-old died before paramedics reached the scene on Wednesday night

A separate crash on the R103 in Pietermaritzburg the following morning injured two men walking to work

A man lost his daughter in an accident in Margate. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

KWA-ZULU NATAL — A two-year-old girl died, and her father sustained serious injuries after a bakkie struck them as they walked towards a local taxi rank in Margate on Wednesday night. The South African Police Service and local traffic officials have since opened a full investigation into the crash.

According to East Coast Radio, the collision took place at the intersection of Wartski Drive and the R620. KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha confirmed that the child had already died by the time paramedics arrived at the scene. Her father, who suffered multiple fractures, was stabilised on site before being transported to hospital under high-level care.

Second crash in Pietermaritzburg

The following morning, emergency services attended a second road incident on the R103 near Rudling Road in Pietermaritzburg. A heavy crane veered off the road and struck two men who were on their way to work.

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Botha confirmed that one of the men sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures, while the second also required medical attention. Paramedics treated both at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital. Traffic authorities are investigating the circumstances of both incidents.

The two crashes highlight ongoing dangers faced by pedestrians on KwaZulu-Natal's roads, particularly those who rely on walking to reach public transport or workplaces during early morning and evening hours.

View a tweet about the accident on X:

N2 accident kills 6

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a tragic head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas that resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals. The incident underscores the dangers posed by severe winter weather, which is significantly impeding emergency response efforts.

Source: Briefly News