WhatsApp has rolled out a major calling upgrade for South African users, changing how calls work across devices entirely

A new transfer feature lets users move calls between devices in the middle of a conversation

Several additional tools are rolling out gradually, aimed at improving call quality and control for users

The WhatsApp logo appears on a smartphone screen. Image: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp has introduced major new calling features for South African users, including full audio and video calls through WhatsApp Web without any downloads required.

The update lets people switch calls between their phone and computer without losing the connection. It targets office workers who cannot install apps on work laptops. Shared computer users and people who prefer browsing also benefit from the change. The rollout began this week and will expand to more users soon.

New call transfer and room features

WhatsApp also launched a Call Transfer feature for group calls between devices. Users starting a call on their phone can move it to their laptop instantly. The call continues without dropping or losing any participants during the switch. This makes it easier to collaborate on bigger screens once someone gets home.

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According to a report by Mybroadband, WhatsApp confirmed the web calls carry full end-to-end encryption. There are no time limits and no extra costs involved. Users also get access to screen sharing and reactions during calls. A dedicated Calls tab now shows full call history and favourites too.

Australian cricket player and media personality Holly Ferling takes part in a WhatsApp call with other players. Image: Matt King/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Three more features are rolling out gradually across the platform. Waiting Room gives call hosts better control over who joins meetings. Hosts can require approval before letting participants enter ongoing group calls. QuickHD improves video quality from the very first seconds of any call. Noise Suppression removes background sound even in busy or loud environments.

WhatsApp said these tools aim to make calling simpler across every device. The company continues expanding features that work the same way everywhere. South African users can expect gradual access as WhatsApp finishes the global rollout. More updates are expected as the platform continues improving its calling experience for everyone.

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Source: Briefly News