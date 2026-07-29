Nigerian man Richard Itoro broke down during an emotional BBC News Africa interview after fleeing South Africa’s anti-migrant unrest

Nigerian officials confirmed that 632 citizens have been repatriated from South Africa out of over a thousand who registered

More than 900 people were arrested nationwide in South Africa during recent anti-migrant demonstrations targeting foreign nationals

Screenshots taken from the short documentary. Images: BBC Africa

Source: Instagram

Richard Itoro, a Nigerian man, broke down during an emotional interview after fleeing anti-migrant unrest in South Africa, BBC News Africa reported on 29 July 2026.

He shared his story after living in South Africa for fifteen years before being forced to leave. Fear pushed him to abandon his partner and children suddenly during the unrest.

Thousands have already left the country

South African authorities confirmed over 900 arrests during the recent wave of nationwide anti-migrant protests. Nigerian officials said 632 citizens have already been repatriated from South Africa. More than a thousand Nigerians reportedly registered for voluntary repatriation.

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Thousands of Malawian nationals also returned home from a Durban repatriation centre. Traffic has increased sharply at the Beitbridge border crossing as buses leave daily.

Itoro claimed local anti-illegal immigration groups targeted him despite holding legal status in Mzansi. He said the pressure eventually made daily life in South Africa unbearable for him.

He described feeling deep tension as he prepared to relocate permanently. His wife also struggled emotionally when he told her he was leaving. Language and accent differences reportedly made integration difficult for him at times.

Diplomatic tension between South Africa and several African countries has grown recently. Other returning migrants described leaving behind homes, jobs and entire livelihoods overnight. Many now face the challenge of rebuilding their lives back home. Some search for new work while trying to support their families again.

During the BBC Africa interview, Itoro said he once knew kind people during his years in the country. He said certain individuals wanted to make life unbearable for foreigners there. Viewers online shared very different opinions after watching his emotional interview online.

Watch the video here.

More about anti-illegal immigration demonstrations

Source: Briefly News