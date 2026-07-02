KwaZulu-Natal leaders emphasise economic stability amid political turmoil and public dissatisfaction

Premier Thami Ntuli warns that protests threaten foreign investment, tourism, and job creation

A council for social cohesion aims to address rising tensions through dialogue and community engagement

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KZN Premier Thami Ntuli is not happy with the anti-illegal immigration marches. Images: Thami Ntuli/ Facebook and RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—Economic stability must be prioritised amid the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding the Phala Phala case. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli warned that continuous protest marches signal instability, threatening crucial foreign investment, tourism, and job creation across the province. Ntuli emphasised that while citizens hold grievances, the region cannot afford economic self-sabotage that mirrors the devastating July 2021 civil unrest, which cost the South African economy billions in damage.

While political factions mobilise around the parliamentary process, Ntuli urged continuous engagement with civil society to maintain peace. Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie previously confirmed his party would support Ramaphosa, arguing the president retains his right to a day in court. However, the brewing public dissatisfaction highlights a deep national fracture. Ntuli insists that safeguarding local economies and fostering social cohesion must remain paramount while constitutional processes unfold.

The province has established a dedicated council for social cohesion and moral regeneration to address these rising tensions. Ntuli reiterated that building a sustainable future requires every sector of society to actively reject lawlessness and choose dialogue over disruptive street protests.

Delays and Tensions Mount Over Malawian Repatriation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli expressed deep frustration over delays in repatriating undocumented Malawian nationals gathered at camps in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Ahead of a June 30, 2026, deadline imposed by the March and March civic movement—which has sparked fears of July 2021-style unrest—Ntuli criticised the Malawian embassy for failing to provide adequate transport for voluntary returnees.

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The premier described the swelling camps as a growing crisis, noting that unauthorised sites are multiplying. He further revealed that some migrants with the financial means are exploiting the situation to secure free transportation home.

Source: Briefly News