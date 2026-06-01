Former The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu will exit Mzansi Wethu's Homecoming as Sifiso at the end of season 1

Mthembu previously made waves online when he joined the cast of Homecoming as a police officer and a sangoma

Viewers of the telenovela took to social media on Sunday, 31 May 2026, to bid farewell to the show

Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Zethu's lover, Sifiso, in 'Homecoming'. Images: Mzansi Wethu

Source: UGC

Multi-award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu will not be a part of Homecoming season 2, when his sangoma versus police officer character gets killed at the end of season 1.

Mthumbu's character recently trended on social media after he married Six Nyamane's character Zethu and took her as his second wife.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Sunday, 31 May 2026, that actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has exited the Mzansi Wethu telenovela.

"Thembinkosi Mthembu will not be returning for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2, as his storyline officially comes to an end in the dramatic season 1 finale," said McDonald.

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According to the TVSA, Homecoming June 2026 teasers, actor Thembinkosi Mthembu will exit the show on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

The teaser for Thursday 18 June 2026 says: "When his rage finally boils over, Sifiso turns on Shobane, and the consequences are devastating."

The Friday, 19 June 2026, teaser indicates that the residents of Okhambeni will blame Shobane (played by Mpilo Mbatha) for Sifiso's death.

"Sifiso’s death sends shockwaves through Okhambeni, as Shobane tries to plead his innocence," reads the teaser.

The June 2026 teasers also reveal that Zethu and Shobane will announce their engagement before Sifiso's death. Their engagement will lead to Sifiso's rage, his big fight with Shobane, which ultimately kills him.

The Tuesday, 16 June 2026 teaser reveals: "Zethu and Shobane’s engagement takes both their families by surprise, leaving everyone unhappy, but Mankwanyane delighted."

Sifiso's first wife, MaNkwanyane (played by Shine Madela), will also confess to poisoning Zethu at her bridal shower. This confession will drive Sifiso into Zethu's arms, and he will beg her to change her mind about leaving him.

Homecoming fans comment on Mthembu's exit

@Blaq_Ston said:

"Then it's the end of my relationship with Homecoming, unfortunately."

@TshidiPruddie comment:

"Eh, then will stop watching, thought the show was about him and Zethu."

@LuChronicles1 respond:

"I don't like his character, but he was the reason I started watching. I was like, if Thembinkosi is on this, then it should be nice, that was my 1st thought."

@Ndo_CM reacted:

"Haibo, why is he leaving? I thought the story was more about his life, being a traditional healer, his role in the community as a cop, and him juggling isthembu sakhe mosai nor mina angeke ngsabukela ke."

Zethu will mourn Sifiso's death in 'Homecoming' season 1 finale. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Actress Shine Madela discusses playing MaNkwanyane in Homecoming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rising star Shine Madela had been trending on social media for her latest role as MaNkwanyane on Homecoming.

Madela recently opened up about her popular character, who got cheated on by her husband, Sifiso (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu).

Homecoming viewers recently praised Madela's character for defending herself after she got cheated on.

Source: Briefly News