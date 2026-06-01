A Joburg woman took to TikTok on 30 May 2026 to share her honest verdict on a Woolworths cookware set she had been using for months. The video by @lungelwafikeni quickly got Mzansi talking about whether the pots were worth every cent.

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TikToker @lungelwafikeni urged Mzansi to buy the pots during the review. Images: @lungelwafikeni

Source: UGC

The content creator owns three pieces from the range, including a large pot, a large pan, and a mid-size pot. She tested them through regular daily cooking before sharing her thoughts online.

Her overall verdict was overwhelmingly positive. She rated the set a solid 9.5 out of 10, saying they still perform exactly as they did on day one.

Still going strong after months

The non-stick coating remained fully intact across all three pieces she tested. She said she has never needed a scraper because the pots clean up with almost no effort at all.

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She did point out one minor chip on one of the pots. She was quick to take full responsibility, saying she had used a knife too roughly on the surface.

The only other thing she flagged was colour fading on parts that went through the dishwasher. She made clear this was more of a nitpick than an actual complaint about the product.

She is already planning to add the saucepan and smaller pan to her collection. The challenge, she says, is that the pots sell out fast and new colours keep dropping at Woolies.

Commenters were just as enthusiastic, with some saying the pots look practically brand new. One person shared they had returned a black set due to chipping, while others asked if she uses them as her everyday pots.

Watch the video below:

More pot reviews

A TikTok review by @mahlengi_m of Checkers’ Quisimo non-stick pots went viral after she praised their easy cooking performance and minimal oil use after just over a week.

A TikTok review by a South African woman shared insights after using Takealot cast-iron pots for three months.

A South African TikToker put her Checkers non-stick pots through a full year of daily cooking and came back with a verdict that had the internet talking.

Source: Briefly News