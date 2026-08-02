Sweet Guluva took the stage at the Dove Creator Collective Masterclass in Fourways, Johannesburg, on 25 July 2026

A clip of his performance quickly spread across X, drawing strong and divided opinions from South Africans

While some fans praised his energy, others were far less impressed with what they saw on the runway-style stage

A video of Sweet Guluva performing at an event sparked reactions. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva's appearance at the Dove Creator Collective Masterclass has set South African social media ablaze, and not entirely for the right reasons. A clip from the event, which took place on 25 July 2026 at Langhams Executive Conferencing in Fourways, Johannesburg, spread rapidly on X after user @_Bongekile_ posted footage of his runway-style performance.

Sweet Guluva performs on the Dove stage

The video, filmed indoors on a sleek runway-style stage decorated with pendant lights and a branded backdrop, captures an upbeat, fashion-show atmosphere. The Big Brother Mzansi winner performed for the crowd gathered at the creative masterclass event, and it did not take long for the clip to gain traction online.

The reactions it drew, however, were sharply split. Some viewers felt the performance of one of his songs lacked the polish expected at a professional brand event, while a handful of fans reckoned the audience enjoyed every moment of it.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to the performance

The clip ignited a wave of commentary across X, with many users not holding back their thoughts. Below is a selection of reactions from South Africans:

@simphiwem__ asked:

"Which genre is that one? 😭"

@Monah_010 questioned:

"Does he honestly look back and reflect on his performances? This is a waste of resources. He needs to be honest with himself. He is wack nje."

@ShamaseKay quipped:

"He must go back to school."

@nkwanyana52127 said:

"The ladies really enjoyed his performance🔥🔥❤❤"

@iamBrightonn advised:

"He must get a job now"

Some dismissed the criticism and provided a video of the full performance for context. Watch the video below:

Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle link up after past drama

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle finally met in person at a launch event after a past controversy.

Their interaction happened at the HONOR 600 Series launch event held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Source: Briefly News