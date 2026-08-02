X users directed calls to Metro FM after the station deleted a video of Somizi making controversial remarks about South Africans

Listeners accused the broadcaster of not going far enough by simply removing the clip without holding Somizi accountable

The backlash has divided Mzansi, with some demanding his dismissal and others warning against going after his livelihood

Metro FM listeners demanded that Somizi be fired. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Pressure is mounting on Metro FM to take action against media personality Somizi Mhlongo after a video of him making remarks about South Africans sparked widespread outrage online.

The broadcaster deleted the video, but that move has done little to quell the anger. On 31 July 2026, X user @Radebe_merci addressed Metro FM directly, writing:

"Hi @METROFMSA, deleting that video of Somizi is not enough. Many listeners are concerned about the remarks he has made about South Africans. We believe Metro FM should take these concerns seriously and ensure that its presenters uphold standards that respect the audience."

See the post below:

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The post struck a chord with many who feel the station's response was inadequate. Calls for Somizi's removal have been growing since the clip circulated, with several listeners threatening to tune out of Metro FM entirely until the matter is properly addressed.

The controversy has drawn comparisons to the 2019 dismissal of DJ Fresh from the same station, reigniting debate about how Metro FM handles presenter conduct.

Mzansi reacts to calls to fire Somizi

Reactions from the public have been sharply split between those demanding consequences and those cautioning against the pile-on.

@Ms_Tcmathonsi wrote:

"Somizi must just go stay in Nigeria 🇳🇬 once and do radio 📻 that side."

@ShweleNgelosi was direct:

"They must fire that nonsense."

@MrFredrick08 announced he was already taking action:

"Starting this coming Sunday I'm listening Radio 2000 until further notice from @METROFMSA."

@PastorMasango pointed to the inconsistency in how presenters are treated:

"DJ Fresh was fired for silly word that doesn't exist. This 1 is highly protected."

Not everyone agreed that termination was the right call.

@herbedie urged restraint:

"Guys, we hold different views on different topics. I dont agree with what he said. However, going for his bread is crossing the line."

@mr_charleseze dismissed the campaign altogether:

"You think canceling Somizi will make him poor right? The man can never be poor again because he has asset not liability so you guys can cry from now till Jesus come man will not be shaken."

Metro FM has not publicly addressed whether further disciplinary steps will follow beyond removing the video.

Listeners called for Somizi to be removed. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch criticised for claims about Zimbabweans vs Malawians

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch faced backlash over comments linking Zimbabweans to South Africa's immigration issues.

Critics labelled Tbo Touch's claims about Zimbabweans and Malawians as false and unfounded.

Source: Briefly News