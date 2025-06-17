DJ Fresh recently spoke about his highly publicised dismissal from the SABC and Metro FM

The radio star was in an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, where he spilt the tea

Mzansi reacted to the videos, saying they are taking DJ Fresh's side in the entire drama, despite him using the salty word on-air

Seasoned radio personality DJ Fresh told his side of the story in the very dramatic split from Metro FM.

Why DJ Fresh got fired from radio

The podcaster got fired from Metro FM on 9 July 2019, after he used an offensive word on air. In an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, the media personality said it was his refusal to apologise that caused him to get the chop.

On the anniversary of his firing, DJ Fresh took to X to post the dismissal letter again and shaded the SABC as well as Metro FM.

Speaking to the podcasters, Fresh said he was punished for his actions for about a month: "I was fired because I refused to apologise for using the word. I wasn't fired for the word; I was suspended for the word. I was suspended for, I think, a month. So, like I keep saying, that suspension, for a month, was punishment," he said.

Fresh was found guilty by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravening the BCCSA's code of conduct. However, the disk jockey argued that he was not found guilty because the broadcaster claimed that the word he used does not exist.

"You can't punish someone for a word that doesn't exist."

He also mentioned that he was willing to apologise; however, it was the radio's attempt at suspending him which got him all worked up. He told the podcasters that if he was required to apologise immediately then he would have. However, after getting punished, he lost interest.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Fresh's video

Reacting to the video posted by @ThisisColbert, this is what some people had to say:

@Sibonelo_Mbej said:

"The M word is a derogatory name. She must call his mom or a relative that word and find out if it's not a demeaning word."

@DNSDiner joked:

"The only place you can say the M word and still not get banned or fired is with McGyver. Safe place for fresh."

@Thabo_M_Phumo stated:

"Thuso Motaung said "FOK MAAN" live on air, and his old self didn't get fired."

DJ Fresh's back tattoo goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio star DJ Fresh's iconic back tattoos recently got social media peeps blabbing. The radio icon, which has photos of his son Lefika, late grandfather Kgosi Mpimpi, and famous African leaders like Nelson Mandela and Haile Selassie, on his back, has gone viral on social media.

The popular personality also previously flaunted a thigh tattoo while in Ibiza, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

