On Monday, 8 June 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo singled out one name on the list of people the ANC considered to run for the Joburg mayoral seat

His comment sparked a heated debate online about whether the individual is suitable for a mayoral role, considering their controversial past

Other parties have already announced their candidates, with the ANC Joburg regional executive committee recommending one out of six individuals who made the shortlist

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Sizwe Dhlomo commented on ANC Joburg Mayor shortlist. Image: Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku/Facebook, Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Phill Magakoe / AFP/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has singled out one of the six individuals the African National Congress (ANC) considered for the mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. The former Kaya FM’s simple take on the individual sparked a flurry of reactions online.

As the local government election date fast approaches, the ANC Joburg regional executive committee (REC) has reportedly nominated regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku as the only candidate to be considered as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

According to a report by the Mail & Guardian, current Joburg Mayor Dada Morero did not make the final list with former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux, Reverend Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya and Jabu Moleketi also failing to make the cut after being considered.

Sizwe Dhlomo singles out one name on ANC’s Joburg Mayor shortlist

As South Africans reacted to the news that the ANC had selected its preferred candidate to go up against the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Helen Zille in Johannesburg, Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in. The former MTV presenter was stunned that Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was considered for the Johannesburg mayoral candidacy and chuckled. The post was captioned:

“Nhlanhla Lux?! lol!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo comments on ANC Joburg Mayor shortlist

Dhlomo’s reaction gained traction on social media and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some vouched for Nhlanhla Lux, others

Here are some of the comments:

@mingasPC said:

“Sizwe, are you surprised even Mayibuye Africa is considering SkeemGP as CoJ mayor 🤣”

@M_joanna31 criticised:

“It was never about illegal immigration for Nhlanhla Lux; it was about fame.”

@Rantsho_black argued:

“Ironically, Lux is actually a solid candidate. But not for the mayor of CoJ, that's too heavy. Start him off in a municipality so that he can get accustomed to governing. In a few years, he would be able to lead the city.”

@Therealfugaze remarked:

“The boy gotta eat at the end of the day, Siz, and he can do anything to put a plate on top of his table. But I wonder who in their right mind would vote for him.”

@UyphiwoM joked:

“Vetting Nhlanhla Lux proves the ANC replaced cadre deployment with talent scouting😂”

@LetsoaloRant argued:

“Why not? Herman Mashaba is running with Xolani. It's the era of influencers.”

@RaymondDitshego alleged:

“It is not surprising because ministers were at his home to investigate allegations of explosives. Leaders of Operation Dudula mentioned that he was an ANC spy hired to highjack their movement.”

Mzansi reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Nhlanhla Lux's inclusion on the ANC's Joburg mayoral candidate list. Image: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Who are the Joburg Mayoral candidates?

Meanwhile, Briefly News has reported that the race for Johannesburg mayor has heated up after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the date for the local government elections.

So far, the candidates for Johannesburg mayor are Helen Zille (DA), Herman Mashaba (ActionSA), Lukhona Mnguni (Rise Mzansi) and Mlungisi Mabaso, who will represent Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Source: Briefly News