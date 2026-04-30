JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the Local Government Elections would be on 4 November 2026.

The EFF is ready for the elections. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/ POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the DA's national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said the party is ready. She said South Africans deserve working towns and cities with water running in taps. She said the party wants to get South Africa working. She added that to make it work, the country needs administrations that work.

EFF president Julius Malema posted a poster on his @Julius_S_Malema X account encouraging citizens to vote for the EFF on 4 November.

"Now is the time! KE NAKO! VOTE EFF," he captioned his post.

View the post on X below:

Cyril Ramaphosa announces election date

Ramaphosa spoke at the Extended Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) Meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng, on 30 April 2026. He said that the elections should be held on a Wednesday in the middle of the week. Ramaphosa posted a video of the announcement on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account.

View the X video here:

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on X exploded into excitement and shared the parties they would not vote for.

We will not be bullied said:

"Finally! My family and I cannot wait to vote Dada Morero out of our city."

P_MAX was not happy with the day of the week.

"Why do you always choose the middle of the week? Surely you could have chosen Monday or Friday so we can have a long weekend after voting."

Goat said:

"ANC will finally lose. The corrupt comrades will starve."

Genesis said:

"Let's go in numbers and vote out the ANC."

Source: Briefly News