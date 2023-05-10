Toss’ biography: Facts and life story of the uMlando hitmaker

In January 2022, Pholoso "Toss" Masombuka went viral after introducing a dance challenge known as the uMlando challenge, following the hit uMlando featuring 9umba and Mdoovar. The dance craze saw South Africans rising to the occasion. However, who is Pholoso? Join us as we explore Toss’ biography.

Toss is a South African artist who rose to fame after introducing and nailing the uMlando dance challenge. Photo: @indabakabani (Modified by author)

Toss is a budding South African artist who rose to fame after a video of him dancing shirtless to a catchy hook surfaced. South Africans loved it and participated in the challenge. Ever since, fans have been curious to know about Toss’ biography, career and love interests.

Toss’ profile summary and bio

What is the real name of Toss?

He was born Pholoso Masombuka. He adopted his stage name Toss, which means fire, while in a development soccer programme for Kaizer Chiefs.

Though known as Toss, he was born Pholoso Masombuka. Photo: @indabakabani (Modified by author)

Where and when was Toss born?

Masombuka was born in Tsakane, Brakpan, South Africa. According to most of his profiles, his date of birth is unknown, but Toss’ age is believed to be 23 years as of 2023. Toss’ nationality is South African.

Where did Toss attend high school?

Toss’ early life and education date to his stay at Tsakane in Brakpan. It is here that he attended a local primary school and sat for his matric.

Toss’ career

Toss wanted to become a soccer player after graduating from high school. Things even aligned well for him since he even played for the development program of the Kaizer Chiefs.

Unfortunately, everything came crumbling down after his misbehaviour had him sent home. But, in 2014, he decided to switch careers and pursue a music career. The footballer-turned-rapper met with renowned music producer Mduduzi Memela, aka Mdoovar, who helped first track his music career.

Mdoovar and Toss met with producer 9number, and they collaborated to produce the hit uMlando. The song gained massive airplay, especially after Toss came up with its viral dance challenge.

Seeing its success, the trio promised to work on more songs together and individually. Pholoso revealed he is relying on Mdoovar to guide and mentor him through the music industry, like he is doing with 9umba, real name Letlotlo-la-Bakuena Latlatsa.

Toss’ songs mp3 download

Pholoso released his 7-track uMlando EP in late 2022. You can get most of Toss’ songs for download on Boomplay. Some of the most sought songs by Toss, the South African artist, include:

Drip

Tetema

Ncebeleka

Bayeke

My Boo

Nikhumbulekile

Toss’ uMlando challenge

Toss’ dance challenge entails swaying your hips from side to side in a provocative hip whining movement. However, some ladies have put a twist into it and are having fun adding in twerks and bum shakes.

Though some people criticized men doing the challenge, Pholoso acknowledged there was no wrong with heterosexual men embracing the dance move, which was seen as effeminate. Make sure to perform the challenge at unique locations, as the crazier the location, the better the views.

Some people have performed it on top of cars, office furniture like South African radio personality Dineo Ranaka, counters, lamp posts, and other unique sites.

Toss’ net worth

Most of Toss’ profiles reveal he has a net worth above R1.1 million. The figure is inclusive of earnings from his music career, live performances, ads, and views.

Toss’ personal life

Pholoso Masombuka has in some instances shared snippets of his personal life with his fans. In late March 2022, he left fans worried about his emotional well-being after crying out on his Instagram that he needed love at the moment.

Although his fans constantly asked him what was bothering him, he refused to speak out, leaving his fans sending him their support through heart emojis.

Still in the same month, Pholoso fainted on stage during a performance. He later made an Instagram video acknowledging that he collapsed due to fatigue but reassured his fans his health was in check.

Does Toss have a girlfriend?

Although he revealed he was single, he was at one point speculated to be dating R&B singer Elaine, real name Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli. This was after he shared cute and cosy pictures with her on his Instagram.

Toss’ biography reveals how he used the fame he acquired from his dancing video to further his music career. So far, the artist has done a great job and produced over seven hits.

