Chase Morrill was a simple Maine home builder before becoming a famous reality TV star. The professional constructor renovates old, classic Maine cabins into amazing vacation properties and homes. He is among the cast of DIY Network's Maine Cabin Masters that fix poorly shaped cabins that badly need renovation into basic structures with modern touch while retaining their originality.

Chase Morrill. Photo: @mainecabinmasters

Source: Instagram

Chase Morrill is a passionate homebuilder with admirable unique skills he has gained over the years. How old is Chase Morrill of Maine Cabin Masters? Here are exciting facts about the TV star, including his age, family, career, and net worth.

Chase Morrill profile

Full name : Chase Morrill

: Chase Morrill Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 25th December 1977

: 25th December 1977 Place of birth : Augusta, Maine, USA

: Augusta, Maine, USA Age: 44 years

44 years Star sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality: American

American Father : Eric Morrill

: Eric Morrill Mother : Peggy Morrill

: Peggy Morrill Siblings: Ashley Morrill

Ashley Morrill Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Wife : Sarah Morrill

: Sarah Morrill Instagram: @ chasemorrill

chasemorrill Occupation: Constructor (homebuilder) and reality TV star

Constructor (homebuilder) and reality TV star Famous for: His role in Maine Cabin Masters TV show

Chase Morrill's biography

Chase Morrill's age will be 43 years later in 2021. His parents are Eric and Peggy Morrill, and he grew up in Augusta, Maine. Sadly, Eric died on 27th July 2014 after courageously battling cancer.

Chase Morrill's father taught him to be a loving husband, father, and friend and instilled the arts of wastelessness and hard work. Chase obtained his bachelor's degree from the College of Atlantic.

READ ALSO: Ashley Morrill bio: age, baby, sibling, parents, net worth

Chase Morrill's siblings

Chase's sister is Ashley Morrill, the only female and designer of Maine Cabin Masters. Who is older Chase or Ashley Morrill? Ashley Eldridge was born on 27th January 1976, making her about two years older than her brother. Ashley has a degree in graphics design from the University of Maine.

Career

After graduating, Chase started reconstructing and renovating dilapidated buildings, and this became his full-time career to date. He co-owns Kennebec Property Services, LCC, now Kennebec Cabin Company (KCC) in Wayne, 915 Western Ave, Manchester, ME 04351. The other co-founder is his brother-in-law Ryan.

READ ALSO: Dana DeLorenzo age, height, parents, pictures, movies, net worth

The contractor did not have a website or social media presence, so he applied to be part of the Maine crew that renovates old cabins only out of curiosity. He filmed a pilot at a pondside camp in Vassalboro. Kennebec Property now has a YouTube channel and a website where one can make bookings and purchase the customed items.

Main Cabin Masters. Photo: @mainecabinmasters

Source: Instagram

In this early 2017 show, Morrill is the leader of the happy, fun-loving five-member cast crew. The other participants are his sister, Ashley (designer), her husband, Ryan Eldridge (carpenter), plus Morrill's childhood friends from the Augusta-Gardiner area, Matt Dix and Jared Baker (master carpenters). The crew reconstructs and redecorates the classic Maine camps and cabins.

Everything in the series is real, but the editors compile the acts to bring the desired storyline. The first season had 10 episodes and became the #1 on DIY Network in the US. Its season 3 had more than 3.5 million viewers. On 1st February 2021, Maine Cabin Masters started its 6th season (airing at 9pm EST). Since what they do on TV is what they have been doing all along, the show's end does not mean the end of work for them.

READ ALSO: Top 30 best Reality TV shows of all time to binge-watch

Chase Morrill's wife and kids

Chase Morrill's family. Photo: @chasemorrill

Source: Instagram

Is Chase Morrill married? Yes. Chase is a husband to Sarah Morrill from North Andover, Massachusetts, working as a registered nurse for the Maine Primary Care Association. The couple met back at the university and dated for a while before tying the knot.

Who is Chase Morrill's son? The reality TV star has no son. So, how many kids does Chase Morrill have? Chase and Sarah have two beautiful daughters called Maggie Morrill and Nori Morrill. The family resides in their house in Augusta, Maine.

READ ALSO: Connie Chung's net worth, age, children, husband, demotion, TV show, profiles

Facts about Chase Morrill

Here are some quick facts about Chase Morrill:

He knows all the 50 United States in alphabetical.

A cat scratched him, and the swelling forced him to undergo surgery that left a mark on the side of his neck hidden by the beard.

He only cut his hair once a year using old dog clippers, but nowadays, he shaves his head and beard after every few months.

He won free beer for one year in a Pabst Blue Ribbon sculpture contest after making a sculpture of a guy sitting on a 30 pack drinking a beer using beer cans only.

Chase Morrill is inspired creatively by his family, friends, and his local state of Maine. The cabin master loves visiting new places and going on family vacations. It is amazing how he manages to balance work and family despite his busy schedule.

READ ALSO: Timothy Liljegren age, family, position, contract, stats, salary, worth.

Briefly.co.za published Timothy Liljegren's biography. Timothy is a famous Swedish professional ice hockey defenceman, currently playing with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League (NHL). Read on for further details.

Source: Briefly News