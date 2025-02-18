Jen Shah's net worth in 2025: How rich is the RHOSLC star?

Jennifer Shah is a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Known for her extravagant lifestyle and fiery personality, she quickly became a standout on the show. But after her shocking fraud conviction, Jen Shah's net worth has dramatically decreased.

Jennifer Shah is an American TV personality best known as the former cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Key takeaways

Jen Shah gained widespread recognition as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen Shah is serving a 6.5-year prison sentence for telemarketing fraud.

The reality TV personality is married to Sharrieff Shah, a football coach.

Jen Shah's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Lui Famous as Jen Shah Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1973 Age 51 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Islam Height 5’4’’ (157 cm) Weight 110 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charlene Lui Father Sione Kaisa Lui Siblings Judd, John, Jessica, Jerrit, and Jacob Marital status Married Husband Sharrieff Shah Children Omar Shah, Sharrieff Shah Jr. University University of Utah Profession Former reality TV personality Social media Instagram

Exploring the rise and fall of Jen Shah’s net worth

Jen Shah has experienced significant fluctuations in her net worth due to legal issues. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Life and Style, she currently has an alleged net worth of $30,000. She amassed this wealth through multiple sources, including her career as a reality TV star on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC).

Before her legal troubles, the former RHOSLC star's net worth was estimated at around $3 million. However, following her sentencing, she was ordered to pay $9.5 million in restitution, according to NBC News. Jen has already paid $6.5 million, as reported by Women’s Health, but still has a few million more to go.

How much does Jen make for RHOSLC?

According to the New York Post, the television personality was paid a whopping $34,500 per episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as stated in court papers obtained by the publication. However, Jen Shah’s salary could vary depending on her contract, performance, and involvement in the show.

Comparing Jen Shah's net worth with other RHOSLC cast members

Comparatively, other cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have varying net worths. For instance, Lisa Barlow’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, Meredith Marks at $1 million, and Whitney Rose’s at between $1 million and $3 million, reflecting their diverse business ventures.

Fast five facts about Jen Shah.

How did Jen Shah make her money?

Jen Shah from RHOSLC has accumulated her significant net worth through various income streams. Here is an overview of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Television career

Jen Shah started her TV career on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which debuted in November 2020. She was a main cast member for three seasons, appearing with Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Bronwyn Newport.

Jen's time on the show highlighted her lavish lifestyle, business ventures, and personal relationships. She was also known for her charismatic and sometimes controversial personality.

Jen Shah during the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show in New York City, United States.

Business career

Aside from her television career, Shah also pursued a business career. She was the CEO of three marketing companies and operated several businesses in the beauty industry. Her ventures included JXA Fashion, a couture dress line, Shah Lashes, a monthly subscription eyelash service and Shah Beauty, a skincare brand.

The truth about Jen Shah’s house

Jen Shah reportedly owned a house called Shah Ski Chalet in the gated Glenwild community of Park City, Utah, worth $3.9 million. Shah introduced the house as hers at the RHOSLC’s season premiere in November 2020. In 2021, information surfaced exposing the truth that Shah never owned the house.

According to the New York Post, the property has been owned by a Texas-based real estate rental company, Univesco Inc., since 2014. The 9,420-square-foot home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a spa, a hot tub, a gym, a bar, a game room, and more.

RHOSLC's Jen Shah's Glenwild Ski Chalet is on the market for $7.6 million.

Jen Shah’s fraud led to her downfall despite her fame

In early 2021, during the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the reality star was arrested. She was accused of being involved in a telemarketing scheme that took money from elderly and working-class people. The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Jen Shah first said she was not guilty. Her story was featured in the Hulu documentary Housewife and the Shah Shocker in November 2021. In 2022, she pled guilty, and by early 2023, she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. In her last public appearance, during her sentencing, Shah emotionally apologised. As per NBC News, she said:

I have come to terms that I have gone against these core values, and I am deeply sorry for what I have done. I want to apologize to all the victims and families, and I take full responsibility for the harm I caused and will pay full restitution to all of the victims.

Shah started her sentence on 17 February 2023 in a minimum-security jail in Texas. Jen Shah’s prison sentence also included an order for her and her co-defendants to pay $6,746,378 to their victims.

Jen Shah during the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show in New York City, United States.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jen Shah's husband? The television personality is married to Sharrieff Shah, a college football coach from the University of Utah.

The television personality is married to Sharrieff Shah, a college football coach from the University of Utah. Does Jen Shah have children? She has two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

She has two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. How rich is Jen Shah? Jen Shah has an estimated net worth of $30,000.

Jen Shah has an estimated net worth of $30,000. How long is Jen in jail? Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, which was later reduced by one year. She is now set for release on 3 November 2026.

Jen Shah’s net worth in 2025 has experienced a significant decline, largely due to the legal battles and scandals that have overshadowed her career.

