Bronwyn from RHOSLC: marriage, infidelity, and divorce drama

Bronwyn from RHOSLC has been making headlines following her revelation of her husband's infidelity during an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bronwyn is a Broadway producer and fashion influencer.

Key Takeaways

Bronwyn and Bradley exchanged vows in 2016 .

. Todd is 26 years older than Bronwyn .

. Bronwyn and Bradley's marriage hit a rock in 2023 following infidelity allegations .

. Bronwyn Newport has a daughter named Gwen, whom she welcomed when she was 19.

Profile summary

Full name Bronwyn Newport Gender Female Date of birth September 10, 1985 Age 39 years old (as of January 2025) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth São Paulo, Brazil Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Married Husband Todd Bradley Children Gwen Profession Reality TV star, fashion blogger, broadway producer and philanthropist Net worth $1 million (approx) Social media Instagram

Bronwyn from RHOSLC's age and early life

Bronwyn, whose real name is Bronwyn Newport (age 39 years old as of 2025), was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 10, 1985. The TV reality star attended Brigham Young University (BYU), where she became pregnant with her daughter, Gwen.

Bronwyn grew up Mormon and revealed this in a 2018 Instagram post. She wrote,

I grew up Mormon and am so blessed to have learned (and try to still live) so many wonderful teachings and qualities the religion espouses. Unfortunately, I have also felt the sting of exclusion, judgement [sic] and loneliness as I didn’t always understand, embody or choose/fit into every guideline.

Bronwyn Newport at Warner Bros. Television Group's Fall TV Season Celebration at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Who is Bronwyn from RHOSLC's husband?

Bronwyn Newport's husband is Todd Bradley, a partner at Niobrara Capital, a technology-based private equity firm. They first met in 2014 while enjoying lunch in San Francisco.

Bradley and Newport exchanged vows in 2016. They have been married for eight years.

Are Bronwyn and Todd still married?

They are still married and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on September 25, 2024. In an interview with People, Bronwyn shed more light on the colourful event. She said,

We had a Todd wedding and a Bronwyn wedding, It was a second wedding for both of us, so we both had very specific ideas of what we wanted, and they were not the same.

Todd Bradley's infidelity allegations

In 2023, their marriage faced turmoil when Bronwyn revealed on RHOSLC that her daughter caught Todd texting someone else. She later confronted her husband, who apologized with a ring with five diamonds representing new promises to her. She also revealed that Todd's alleged cheating was never physical.

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala at Racket NYC in New York City.

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bronwyn expressed her commitment to their marriage despite facing challenges. She said,

The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways, and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me. This is a side of me that these ladies haven't yet seen, but I want them to understand that I bleed the same way that they all do. I cry about things, and that side of me is there if they're open to it.

What does Bronwyn Newport do?

Bronwyn is multifaceted and has been involved in Reality TV, fashion, broadway producing and philanthropy. Here is a breakdown:

Reality TV star

Bronwyn Newport is best known as the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for Season 5. She has also appeared in The Viall Files and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Social media personality and fashion blogger

The American reality TV star has a strong social media presence and shares her passion for high fashion and lifestyle. Newport has been involved in various fashion events and has worked with prominent brands like Valentino and Carolina Herrera.

Bronwyn Newport at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala at Racket NYC in New York City.

Philanthropy

Bronwyn is deeply engaged in philanthropy and social justice initiatives. She serves on the boards of several organizations, including BalletWest and The Road Home, and supports causes like Encircle and The Humane Society. She is a dedicated liberal political activist advocating for inclusivity and acceptance.

What is Bronwyn from RHOSLC's net worth?

According to Distractify, Bronwyn's net worth is around $1 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful career as a reality TV star and social media personality. Her husband, Todd Bradley, has a net worth of $24.6 million.

FAQs

Bronwyn rose to fame as a fashion blogger, due to her high-end fashion sense. Discover more about the reality TV star:

Does Bronwyn have kids?

Bronwyn Newport has a daughter named Gwen, whom she welcomed when she was 19. During a confession, Bronwyn described having Gwen as the best thing that ever happened to her. She said,

Was the best thing I’ve ever done, and so many people thought it was the worst thing I had ever done.

Television personality Bronwyn Newport at DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's at a private residence in Los Angeles, California.

Did Bronwyn get a 4 million dollar necklace?

Several sources such as Daily Mail suggest Bronwyn received a $4 million opera necklace from her husband, Todd Bradley. The necklace, designed by jeweller Norman Silverman, features 170 carats of diamonds and was given to her as an anniversary gift.

Bronwyn from RHOSLC is not just a housewife; she's a force to be reckoned with. Her love for high-end fashion and art is matched only by her outspoken personality. With her bold fashion choices, Bronwyn is making waves in Salt Lake City.

