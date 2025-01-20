A two-time Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan has made a mark in the WWE ring with her athletic feats. However, not just her skyrocketing sporting career keeps her in the headlines; details about Liv Morgan’s husband constantly raise eyebrows among fans and internet sleuths.

Liv Morgan at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2024 (L). The WWE star at The Iron Claw premiere in 2023 (R). Photo: Frederic J. Brown, Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gionna Daddio, professionally known as Liv Morgan, is an American wrestler who is a member of the Judgement Day stable. In addition, she is the inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. But beyond Morgan’s career achievements, how much do you know about her on-screen love triangle with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Here is the full scoop.

Liv Morgan’s profile summary

Birth name Gionna Daddio Ring name Liv Morgan, Marley Gender Female Date of birth 8 June 1994 Age 30 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Morristown, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’3” (160 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Siblings 5 Profession WWE wrestler Trained by WWE Performance Center Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Liv Morgan’s husband?

Liv Morgan is unmarried. According to the Times of India, she once revealed the qualities she looks for in a romantic partner during an interview, saying:

A person who understands you and your journey is essential.

The wrestler during the Los Angeles Premiere of Receiver at Netflix Tudum Theater in 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Original

Is Liv Morgan in a relationship?

Gionna Daddio is reportedly single. She prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps. However, she shares an on-screen romance with professional wrestler Dominik Mysterio. Dom is married to Marie Juliette.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan during Monday Night RAW at Amica Mutual Pavillion in 2024. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

Liv Morgan’s dating history

The sportswoman has had several romantic entanglements within the wrestling industry. Uncover some of Liv’s exes and rumoured relationships:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Liv Morgan and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (L). The wrestler at the 2024 Fanatics Fest (R). Photo: @The_MJF on X, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jacob and Gionna were romantically linked after fans noticed her absence in the ring. Although she had taken a break to recover from a shoulder injury, some speculated that she was expecting a child with the American wrestler and actor.

Maxwell further fuelled the rumour after he liked a post stating he was the father of Liv’s unborn child. Still, dating allegations persisted when the duo attended The Iron Claw premiere together.

Friedman later joked that they graced the event to spark some drama. As such, it is safe to assume the pair never dated.

Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas during his WWE matches. Photo: @bolieverdallas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas’ dating rumours began after Hall of Famer Ric Flair alleged the duo was an item on his podcast To Be The Man per ITR Wrestling. He said:

I think Dallas and Morgan are together now.

The speculations heightened after the wrestling pair was spotted shopping and attending a wedding together. However, neither party has ever addressed the rumours. From 2014 to 2019, Bo was married to former professional wrestler Sarah Bäckman.

Jake Anderson

Stephen Amell during the Heels premiere in 2021. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Is Liv Morgan still married to Jake Anderson? Although various tabloids report that Liv met wrestler Jake in 2020, married him in 2021, and divorced him in 2023, the speculations are false.

This is because Jake Anderson does not appear to be a real person. His Fandom profile is of Canadian actor Stephen Amell, who has made several appearances in the professional wrestling circuit.

Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019 (L). Liv Morgan during The Crow 2024 premiere (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 9 September 2017, Liv tagged the English professional wrestler in an X (Twitter) post that read:

I like your shirt.

Tyler replied with:

I like your face.

Immediately, fans began speculating about a possible romance between the duo. Their undeniable chemistry was evident in their cosy photos on social media.

However, Bate deleted some tweets connected to Morgan, sparking breakup rumours. It remains unknown if the wrestlers ever dated, as neither ever spoke about the nature of their relationship.

Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore during the 2017 Big Cass vs Big Show match at Barclays Center. Photo: Chad Matthew Carlson

Source: Getty Images

Wrestler Enzo Amore met Morgan when she was modelling and working for a restaurant chain. Due to their shared interest, they began dating, and he got her in touch with a wrestling gym and WWE.

Although they were keen to keep their relationship private, fans were quick to sniff it out. The couple allegedly broke up in 2017, with some sources citing infidelity as the cause of separation.

Nonetheless, Amore and Liv continue supporting each other in their careers. In a January 2023 interview on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, Enzo spoke fondly of Daddio as a wrestler, stating:

I am proud and happy for Liv. I hope she pinches herself and realises how far she has come. She deserves this.

FAQs

Liv Morgan’s popularity in the sports world constantly attracts scrutiny in his personal and professional life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Liv Morgan?

Liv (30 as of 2025) was born on 8 June 1994 in Morristown, New Jersey, USA. She has four brothers and a sister.

What is Liv Morgan’s height?

The sportswoman stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall and weighs 57 kilograms (126 lbs). She features blonde hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is Liv Morgan married to Bo Dallas?

Although Bo Dallas was once rumoured to be Liv Morgan’s boyfriend, they never exchanged nuptials. Both parties remained tight-lipped about their dating speculations.

What is Liv Morgan’s net worth?

According to CitiMuzik, Morgan is worth $3 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious wrestling career.

Although many are eager to uncover the identity of Liv Morgan’s husband, the sportswoman is not married. In real life, she is single, but per the WWE storyline, she has an on-screen relationship with fellow wrestler Dominik Mysterio.

