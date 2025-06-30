South Africans couldn't help but admire DJ Maphorisa after watching a video of him dancing with a group of kids

The DJ/ producer was captured at a famous South African dance studio getting his groove on with the 2000s

Social media users called Porry the uncle of the country, saying, "Nobody could make them hate him"

DJ Maphorisa was having the time of his life dancing with a group of kids, and Mzansi said he was super cool.

DJ Maphorisa shows off his dance moves

You know it's a party once DJ Maphorisa steps in the building, and the famous DJ/ producer brought the heat and his dancing shoes out to the Soweto's Finest dance studio.

Saturday, 28 June 2025, was definitely a day to remember when Lawd Porry and ama2000 joined the now-viral SK Dance Challenge, and had social media raving over their clean choreography.

The dance challenge has been trending since Porry and Kabza De Small showed off their moves in matching cowboy outfits.

Hosted at the Soweto's Finest dance studios, fans received an open invitation to join in on the fun on 21 June ahead of the highly anticipated Scorpion Kings Live concert.

The show takes place on 28 August, and fans have secured their tickets, ready to sing and dance with two of the country's most sought-after DJs:

"#skdancechallenge with @LawdPorry, definitely shut down the studio."

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's dance video

Social media users showed love to Porry and admired him for mingling with the young kids:

Noluthando Magubane said:

"Present uncle of the nation."

Prosper Modau wrote:

"They'll never make me hate him."

Boity posted:

"The kids looked like they were very happy, shame."

Bong3buhle_ added:

"Nice to see this side of him."

EmancipatedTym commented:

"He's a fave! And the aim is never to sweat with him! He moves so effortlessly."

Zulu_Loveletter responded:

"Yeah, anyone who can be surrounded by this many kids is most likely a good person."

TGabaotswe58213 commented:

"The man has plans. Those are his future fans. It's amazing how he can be relevant for so long. I danced to his tunes growing up, I still do, alongside ma2000, ma2010, now ma2020.:

Believer_Global declared:

"They can never make me hate you!"

Ms_therry was excited:

"Beautiful rehearsal, their show at Loftus will be magical."

iMama_Le_1111 asked:

"Did they just do the 'Ao khonagale' dance!??"

School kids perform Biri Marung

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a group of school kids singing Biri Marung.

The track features Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic and Scotts Maphuma. It quickly became the subject of a viral dance challenge in 2024 after its release, and even reached platinum status.

The pupils gave the famous song an unexpected gospel twist, and had social media users chuckling:

Dotdotdot said:

"The vocals, the harmony, and everything. This isn't serious, but y'all ate."

eloi joked:

"This is how Biri Marung sounds when my card declines."

