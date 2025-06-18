DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small sparked excitement online by wearing matching cowboy-inspired outfits in a viral dance video, hinting at a strong bond despite past fallout rumours

Fans reacted positively, jokingly comparing them to Timon and Pumbaa and praising their continued unity

Fallout rumours started when the duo unfollowed each other and deleted posts in March 2025, but they dismissed speculation with a joint Scorpion Kings project announcement in April

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are switching up their relationship by rocking matching outfits. The Amapiano stars who made headlines following the reports of their fallout seem to be going stronger than ever.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa wore matching cowboy-inspired outfits.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and Phori wear matching outfits

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small became a trending topic on social media when their video attempting to do a dance routine while wearing matching outfits went viral. The duo, popular for wearing high-end designer brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, wore cowboy-inspired outfits, complete with leather jackets and hats.

The hilarious clip of the stars was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by @PianoConnectSA. Watch the video below:

Fans react to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza's hilarious video

Social media users loved seeing their favourite stars goofing around. Many admitted that they love that the internationally acclaimed hitmakers are still going strong despite the fallout rumours that hit the media earlier this year.

Some fans also joked that Kabza and Phori looked like Timon and Pumba from The Lion King. While others said they looked like they were going to a Beyoncè show.

@Atang_Atang21 said:

"Lapho people have been waiting and manifesting their break up🤣🤣 I wish they stay solid forever 👌"

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"It’s because they know how much they need each other 😊😊"

@RamaphiriMpho added:

"Timon and Pumbaa."

@ChancesPeak97 said:

"How come I’m not dressing up well I’m not gonna dress up if it doesn’t feel like a holiday mane we’re we to the corner shop boys looking for some spice girls 😹😹😹😹😹👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿"

@BlaqSabali wrote:

"I know the wardrobe was by Maphorisa."

@Mpumieloves said:

"Are they going to the Cowboy Carter concert⁉️"

Did DJ Maphorisa and Kabza fall out?

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza never openly spoke about their alleged fallout, but eagle-eyed fans were able to put two and two together and concluded that there was trouble in the stars' paradise.

Kabza and Phori reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram in March 2025. The pair even deleted each other's pictures from their timelines. Fans admitted that they knew the fallout was coming. However, the stars poured cold water on the allegations by announcing a joint Scorpion Kings project in April 2025.

Fans reacted to a video of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Phori and Kabza's dance video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that celebrated radio host Sizwe Dhlomo took to X to caution DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after their dancing video went viral on 18 June 2025.

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.

