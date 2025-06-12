Amapiano's finest, Focalistic, has previewed a new song featuring Pabi Cooper, DJ Tshengu and more

The star dropped the preview of the unreleased single, asking for his loyal supporters' feedback

Some peeps are not feeling the song, though, with some criticising the star for jumping on the same beat, but they noted his great flow

Focalistic is getting ready to drop a new song, but Mzansi is still on the fence about it.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Amapiano muso Focalistic put his pen to work. The rapper shared a snippet of his unreleased song on Instagram.

Focalistic previews new music

The rapper first shared the preview on his Instagram account and tagged stars such as his girlfriend Pabi Cooper, DJ Tshengu and others. In his caption, he asked his fans for their thoughts on the song, and they seem to approve.

One fan, @complaints.dep.artment, joked and said, "If y'all don’t drop, we’re looting Pretoria."

Another was impressed by the lyrics. "Are body count yahae kedi subscriber tsa ghost hlubi. This duo is amazing," said @almost_slipped.

The first-ever song he released in 2025 received a major thumbs-up from fans online. This begs the question: Will this next release live up to the hype?

Check out the song below:

What SA has to say about Focalistic song

People are criticising the song, saying it sounds like a sample from a Senegalese musician. The President ya Straata has been criticised in the past for biting other artists' flow without crediting them. This has brought up assumptions that he is not creative or unique.

Focalistic has shared a preview of what he is cooking in the studio.

Source: Getty Images

The reactions from people on X under Musa Khawula's post, which was shared on 11 June 2025, were mixed.

@incontroZA asked:

"Did he clear the sample? That's Senegalese musician #IsmaelLô - Dibi Dibi Rek?"

@MalumeRichie said:

"Most of the beats sound the same. The flow is still hard, though."

@towdeemac shared:

"Lekompo is bringing out the singer in all of us. This is dope."

@liii3rd mentioned:

"Eish, maybe it’ll grow on me when it’s out."

@Indingo_Coffee noted:

"Him, and making the same song over and over."

@lorrenzom asked:

"Is it me, or the sound and his flow, is gravitating more towards Naija Afro beats?"

What went down at Focalistic's party

Focalistic turned 29 years old on 28 May, and his celebrity friends and colleagues surprised him with a glittering birthday bash. Attending the party were Cassper Nyovest, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Maphorisa, Pabi Cooper, Busiswa and Nomuzi Mabena.

In awe over the immense support he has received from the people in the industry, the star said, "This shows that the biggest currency is love."

Focalistic hangs out with Gunna

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that US rapper Gunna was in Mzansi to headline the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion on Saturday, 25 January.

Upon arriving, the Fukumean hitmaker was treated to a unique tour around some of Jozi's hottest spots, including the mall, by Focalistic.

Other stars performing at the event were DBN Gogo, Murdah Bongz, Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala and many others.

