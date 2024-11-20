Focalistic is accused of sampling Spikiri's 2005 song Gangster Party for his viral verse on Biri Marung.

Social media reactions to the allegations are mixed, with some defending the Amapiano star and others accusing him of frequently copying other artists' work

Popular figures like Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni have joined the Biri Marung trend, while fans debate whether Spikiri is aware of the supposed sample

Amapiano royalty Focalistic has been accused of getting inspiration for his viral verse on the song Biri Marung from the popular Kwaito song Gangster Party by Spikiri.

Focalistic allegedly sampled Spikiri's Gangster Party

South African TikTok has been going crazy over Focalistic's verse on the new song Biri Marung. Many people, including celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni, have joined the trend.

According to a post shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Foca got the inspiration for his verse from Gangster Party. The post read:

"Focalistic samples Spikiri's 'Gangster Party' released in 2005 to deliver his verse on 'Biri Marung'."

Fans react to allegations against Focalistic

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the accusations. Some defended the hitmaker, while others accused him of stealing other artists' intellectual property.

@Sphe____ said:

"Mmmhhh so does Spikiri know about this?"

@SesiNono commented:

"I'm already tired this December, the dancing that we are gonna do."

@queenmoroka01 wrote:

"Is he also aware?? 👀 Coz I don't think he's the type to listen to kwaito like that..."

@PRmudau23 said:

"98.7% of his songs are like this, so he definitely knows he is doing."

@MabelaKgomotso said:

"All his tracks are copycats. Only bannyana is his work."

@AesthethicThe wrote:

"Maradona is nota star if he doing this, thought he had this off his brain."

