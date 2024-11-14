Somizi Mhlongo Joins the Viral Biri Marung Challenge, SA Unimpressed: “He Just Had to Get Involved”
- Somizi Mhlongo joined the trending Biri Marung dance challenge, showcasing his dance moves in a viral video
- Fans slammed the former Idols SA judge's participation, with many expressing disappointment and claiming he should not have joined the challenge
- Social media reactions included negative comments about Somizi's age, dance skills, and relevance in the current entertainment scene
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Somizi Mhlongo has jumped onto the trending Biri Maung dance challenge that has taken over South African TikTok. The larger-than-life media personality added his fun flair to the moves.
Somizi Mhlongo attempts the viral Biri Marung challenge
Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo showed fans he still got it when he nailed the Biri Marung dance challenge. The former Idols SA judge showed off his moves in a now-viral clip.
The clip was reposted on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The clip shows the Sarafina actor having the time of his life in a red two-piece set. The post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Somizi Mhlongo joins the Biri Marung Challenge."
Fans react to Somizi's dance moves
Social media users had nothing nice to say about Somizi's dance moves. Many said the star shouldn't have joined the challenge.
@ChrisEcxel102 said:
"If akaphoswa was a person, beautiful house though."
@Escobunos commented:
"Tell him we don't want to see his legacy bluma ya tshisole."
@troubledcole wrote:
"He just had to get involved!"
@black_lovero added:
"In my opinion, he can't dance. 😪"
@KaymorKay said:
"Granny never misses an opportunity shem."
@hitfirm said:
"How did this one , qualify to do choreography for the world cup, he's never been good dancer, not even average."
@maimor09 commented:
"He is just too old! He is so boring and irrelevant at this rate. Trying to squeeze himself to be called popular."
Shebeshxt raves about Somizi Mhlongo’s Halloween look
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt is still going crazy over Somizi Mhlongo's Halloween costume and says he was the best dressed.
Shebeshxt couldn't hide his excitement after Somizi Mhlongo debuted his Halloween 2024 costume. The flamboyant media personality played on the Shebeshxt lookalike claims and dressed up as the Limpopo rapper to celebrate Halloween, and his impression was spot on.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.