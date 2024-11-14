Somizi Mhlongo joined the trending Biri Marung dance challenge, showcasing his dance moves in a viral video

Fans slammed the former Idols SA judge's participation, with many expressing disappointment and claiming he should not have joined the challenge

Social media reactions included negative comments about Somizi's age, dance skills, and relevance in the current entertainment scene

Somizi Mhlongo has jumped onto the trending Biri Maung dance challenge that has taken over South African TikTok. The larger-than-life media personality added his fun flair to the moves.

Fans have reacted to Somizi Mhlongo's Biri Maung dance challenge. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo attempts the viral Biri Marung challenge

Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo showed fans he still got it when he nailed the Biri Marung dance challenge. The former Idols SA judge showed off his moves in a now-viral clip.

The clip was reposted on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The clip shows the Sarafina actor having the time of his life in a red two-piece set. The post read:

"Somizi Mhlongo joins the Biri Marung Challenge."

Fans react to Somizi's dance moves

Social media users had nothing nice to say about Somizi's dance moves. Many said the star shouldn't have joined the challenge.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"If akaphoswa was a person, beautiful house though."

@Escobunos commented:

"Tell him we don't want to see his legacy bluma ya tshisole."

@troubledcole wrote:

"He just had to get involved!"

@black_lovero added:

"In my opinion, he can't dance. 😪"

@KaymorKay said:

"Granny never misses an opportunity shem."

@hitfirm said:

"How did this one , qualify to do choreography for the world cup, he's never been good dancer, not even average."

@maimor09 commented:

"He is just too old! He is so boring and irrelevant at this rate. Trying to squeeze himself to be called popular."

Shebeshxt raves about Somizi Mhlongo’s Halloween look

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt is still going crazy over Somizi Mhlongo's Halloween costume and says he was the best dressed.

Shebeshxt couldn't hide his excitement after Somizi Mhlongo debuted his Halloween 2024 costume. The flamboyant media personality played on the Shebeshxt lookalike claims and dressed up as the Limpopo rapper to celebrate Halloween, and his impression was spot on.

Source: Briefly News