Content creator @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, who regularly posts videos with his beloved housekeeper Sis Thembi, shared a clip of her giving him special gifts for his 40th birthday

Despite Malcolm thinking she would give him something big, Sis Thembi surprised him with a Woolworths mug filled with practical items she felt he needed

Social media users were moved by the sweet exchange between the pair, commenting on their special bond, with one describing them as "Mom and Son"

Malcolm Wentzel shared a clip showing what his favourite employee bought him for his fortieth birthday. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Malcolm Wentzel, who posts on his TikTok account @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, shared a heartwarming video showing Sis Thembi presenting him with gifts for his 40th birthday. Malcolm is known for running the FKN Army, a movement aimed at changing the lives of ordinary hardworking people, and regularly posts videos featuring Sis Thembi, an elderly woman who works for him and is often involved in his funny content.

In the clip, Malcolm mentions that he thought she would give him a big present, but instead, she gave him something small. After opening it, he discovered a mug from Woolworths. The real surprise came when he looked inside the mug and found it filled with small, thoughtful items that Sis Thembi said he needed because he was turning forty and starting a new phase in his life.

Among the items were hand sanitiser, breath spray, and Berocca tablets. Malcolm was touched by the gesture, stating that it was the best gift he had received.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Turning 40: A new chapter

The video not only shows the thoughtful gifts but also captures the special relationship between Malcolm and Sis Thembi. Their interactions, filled with genuine affection and mutual respect, have resonated with viewers across South Africa.

The FKN Army that Malcolm founded aims to improve the lives of its members and make a positive impact on society. According to their mission statement, they seek to fulfil people's dreams and bring refreshed energy into the world, focusing on positivity in a world often dominated by negative news.

The birthday video affirms this mission, showing how small gestures of kindness and thoughtfulness can create meaningful connections and bring joy to others.

Malcom Wentzel shared a clip showing what Thembi gifted him on his birthday. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Social media users react to the heartwarming moment

@mularisi23 celebrated:

"Happy birthday to the coolest employer I know 🥳🥳🥳"

@thokozani122 laughed:

"Not Sis' Thembi calling her boss 'my boy'🤣🤣🤣"

@Flamtasties 🦩 praised:

"Happy birthday, Malcolm 🎂 Thembi is the best 🩷"

@Philile Mbatha🕸 observed:

"Mom and Son, Happy Birthday Mr 🥺🥺❤️"

@Puse Letso Keele admired:

"That hug and a forehead kiss ❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday dear Mal, may you see another beautiful 40 years."

@Shameera Essop wished

"Happy birthday to a wonderful human who is selfless, may you be blessed with many more."

