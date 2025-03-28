An alumnus was over the moon after seeing his friend who surprised him for his graduation

The degree holder from the University of the Witwatersrand's reaction was epic, as shown in the TikTok video that went viral on social media

People reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the sweet moment

An alumnus from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) was over the moon when a close friend made a surprise appearance at his graduation ceremony to show support.

An alumnus from Wits was over the moon as his friend surprised him at graduation. Image: @olebogengmosime and @mfana.the.boyy

Source: TikTok

Friend shows up for Wits graduate

The emotional moment captured the true spirit of friendship and the power of having loved ones by your side during important life milestones was recently shared by TikTok user @olebogengmosime, which warmed the hearts of many people on the internet.

The graduate, who had worked tirelessly to complete his degree, can be seen in the video posing for a photo until his friend arrived. His joy was amplified, and he jumped with excitement when he spotted his friend in the crowd, cheering him on. The two shared a heartfelt hug, leaving netizens in awe.

For many graduates, having a support system in place is essential, especially during the tough moments leading up to graduation.

This heartwarming moment and gesture displayed by the two went viral, reminding peeps of the importance of friendship and the way friends can uplift one another in times of triumph.

Take a look at the wholesome video of the friends below:

Mzansi moved by sweet moment at uni graduation

South Africans were touched by the heartfelt moment between the degree holder and the friend as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over them, while some sent their congratulatory messages to the young man.

Astar said:

"That Jump was priceless. You can tell it meant a lot you being there for him."

Masabatha Promise was touched by the video, adding:

"Ohh man, the excitement after he saw you."

Favourite Ntisane wished them well, saying:

"Bless your friendship."

Nhlosough stated:

"Bro was happy that he graduated, but he was ecstatic to see his friend at his graduation."

Oluhle Hintsa Seimela shared:

"Once I start crying over social media cute moments, I just know my periods are approaching & it's time to log out."

Nosi wrote:

"Tell me why did I also react to his jump, friendships are beautiful."

Dineo lisbeth makola commented:

"It was me last year my friend a re chomi kase kgone go tla little did I know she surprised me I was so happy guys show up for your friends congratulations to your friend hle."

A Wits graduate was overjoyed when his friend surprised him at graduation. Image: @mfana.the.boyy

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News