Mel Viljoen abruptly walked out of an eNCA interview after an uncomfortable question about her arrest

Social media reacted with mixed responses to Viljoen's dramatic exit from the interview, with some likening it to two past incidents

The reality TV star faced backlash after resurfaced comments misrepresenting South Africa's reality

Mel Viljoen walked out of a sit-down on eNCA. Image: Melany Viljoen/Facebook, slindelo_masikane/Instagram

Source: UGC

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen sparked strong reactions after she abruptly stormed out of a televised interview following an uncomfortable question about her time in the United States.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star has been on a media tour since quietly returning to South Africa after her release from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Viljoen was previously detained at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado after being found with an expired tourist visa.

During some of her recent interviews, Mel Viljoen has made emotional appeals to South Africans. However, her sit-down with eNCA took a very different turn.

Mel Viljoen walks out of eNCA interview after tough question

On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Viljoen appeared at the eNCA studios for an interview with journalist Sli Sebata. In a video shared on eNCA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the interview quickly escalated after Sebata asked about allegations linked to her arrest for shoplifting. Visibly irritated, Viljoen ended the interview early and accused the journalist of misleading her.

“I don’t think this conversation is going anywhere, with respect. You invited me on false pretences,” Mel Viljoen said.

Sebata attempted to calm the situation and encouraged her to sit down and continue the discussion.

“We are just getting started. I want you to have your say,” Sebata said.

However, an angry Mel Viljoen remained firm in her decision to leave the interview.

“I don’t need eNCA to have a say. You have been very, very nasty. You haven’t given me the opportunity, and I will not be bullied. You have been a terrible person. I am not taking this abuse,” Mel Viljoen added.

In a voice-over accompanying the interview clip, Sli Sebata explained the intention behind the conversation and what led to the tense moment.

“So, I did invite Mel Viljoen to our eNCA studios for a sit-down interview. She’s been on a bit of a sweetheart tour, and I wanted to ask her some tough questions. It didn’t go as I had expected,” Sebata said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Mel Viljoen storming out of eNCA interview

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the video of Mel Viljoen storming out of an interview with the eNCA.

Here are some of the comments:

@Hlela_Lulubel said:

“The memes that are gonna come out of this 👌🏾💃🏾”

@aclasshazel asked:

“A sit-down interview with Mel Viljoen for what?”

@TlouMr_S advised:

“They were asking for second chances on Jacaranda. For you to be given a second chance, you need to tell the truth.”

Mzansi reacted to a clip of Mel Viljoen walking out of an interview. Image: Melany Viljoen/Facebook, Sli_Masikane/X

Source: UGC

Mel Viljoen's old video comes back to haunt her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen's controversial views on South Africa resurfaced after an audio of Peet pleading to be deported from the United States emerged.

The Viljoens' comments sparked outrage as South Africans criticised their misrepresentation of the country's reality.

Source: Briefly News