Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida, for allegedly stealing from Publix Supermarket

Mel Viljoen claimed during police questioning that she acted alone and shared her reason for allegedly stealing 392 items

Despite Mel’s claim of acting alone, CCTV footage suggests Peet played an active role in the alleged theft

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Melany “Mel” Viljoen explained her reason for stealing in the US. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Melany ‘Mel’ Vijoen shared why she allegedly stole groceries in the United States.

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, dominated headlines for the wrong reasons following reports that they had been arrested for allegedly stealing from Publix Supermarket in Boca Raton, Florida, US.

As South Africans wondered why Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly stole groceries in the United States, a report has emerged that the former reality TV star revealed why she committed a five-finger discount during a police interrogation.

Why was Mel Viljoen stealing in the United States?

Local10 reports that Mel Viljoen told Boca Raton police officers that she acted alone. An arrest report seen by the publication states that the reality TV star said she stole the items because she was in ‘survival mode’ since she is unemployed and immigrated to the United States without a visa.

“She stated she was stealing because she was in survival mode and has not worked since coming to the U.S. due to not having a Visa,” a Boca Raton police officer wrote in the report seen by Local10.

How Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly stole groceries

Despite her claim that she acted alone in the scheme, CCTV footage reviewed by law enforcement authorities showed that Peet Viljoen played a significant role.

Peet allegedly distracted the store's employees while Mel carried out the thefts at the self-checkout.

From August 2025 to March this year, Mel and Peet conducted 52 transactions via the scheme.

Surveillance video and transaction data documented 392 items that were not scanned; 369 were confirmed on CCTV footage. The couple allegedly returned to the Publix Supermarket repeatedly, even after the investigation began.

“This review showed the same two suspects failing to scan numerous assorted items in their transactions,” read the police report. “Both suspects actively engaged in the fraudulent activity together. Across all 52 transactions, the suspects failed to scan 392 assorted items.”

According to inmate records, the Viljoens were booked on Tuesday afternoon, 10 March 2026, at the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach. They each faced an organised retail theft felony charge, and their bond was $10,000 each.

According to CCTV footage and store records, Mel and Peet Viljoen stole more than $5,300 (approximately R89,000) from the Publix Supermarket at Mercado Real at 1001 South Federal Highway, in Boca Raton.

Melany Viljoen shared why she allegedly stole groceries. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen reveal that Tammy Taylor won't get her R71 million

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Melany and Peet Viljoen reportedly responded to the US court ordering them to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million.

The Viljoens were also ordered to stop using Tammy Taylor's name and logos, as well as the products, in their nail salons.

Source: Briefly News